There is a steady flow of travelers this week at Will Rogers World Airport with over 75,000 people going through security checkpoints to get on their flights.
Public Information Officer for Will Rogers World Airport Stacy Hamm said, "we would like to remind passengers who are traveling this weekend and into August, to arrive at least two hours before you board your flight. This will give you plenty of time to find parking as our parking garages fill up fast. Also, TSA is upgrading equipment within the checkpoint area which is causing longer delays going through security."
Planning and packing properly to ease your travel experience at the airport will go a long way to making the screening process quicker. If a item is generally permitted, it can be subject to additional screening or not allowed through the checkpoint.
If an item triggers an alarm during screening, or appears to have been tampered with or poses security concerns it can prompt the additional screening.
To review items that can go in your carry on visit www.tsa.gov/travel.
