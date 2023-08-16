Tailgating policy changes were announced as OU prepares to start its final football season in the Big 12 Conference.
They are adding a tailgating location on the south side of the stadium located between Lindsay Street and Asp and Jenkins Avenues.
Fans that wish to set up tailgating equipment in any of the designated areas are permitted to begin at 5 pm the day before a home football game but stakes cannot go into the ground until then.
All road access around the stadium will be closed to the public five and a half hours before gametime and parking on campus is limited to game days but will be available in certain parking lots for $30.
Game day events and gatherings this year include:
- Walk of Champions
- Parade of Champions
- Allstate Party at the Palace
- OU Alumni Association Boomer Bash
- Champions Tailgate
- Varsity O Tailgate
- Duck Pond RV Parking
- SoonRVillage at Lloyd Noble Center
Fall Family Weekend will be held September 29th to October 1st, Homecoming Activities are October 16 to 21st.
Kickoff for the first game is set for 11 am on September 2nd.
