OKLAHOMA CITY - The University of Central Oklahoma Department of Theatre Arts took home five national awards at the regional 2023 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) with their performance of “Rooster,” a thriller and mystery drama depicted in the South.
Based in 1947, “Rooster” tells the story of Vernon Beaumont, a Black private detective, who is dispatched to investigate a routine infidelity case, which ultimately leads him to a murder mystery case.
The UCO Department of Theatre Arts received the Citizen Artist Award, the Distinguished Achievement in the Facilitation of a Brave Rehearsal Space Award, the Distinguished Achievement in Production Design Award and the Distinguished Performance Ensemble Award.
In addition, Angelique Bruner, a senior theatre arts – performance major from Oklahoma City, received the Distinguished Achievement in Dramaturgy.
“When we performed ‘Rooster’ during the KCACTF festival, that bond and trust exploded on the stage and made for a powerful theatrical experience,” said Michael Page, guest director.
“The five national show awards were reflective of that excellence,” Page added. “The one award that I'm most proud of is the Distinguished Performance Ensemble Award, which highlights the main strength of the production and the overall student dedication of the UCO Department of Theatre Arts.”
The KCACTF is a national theater education program involving nearly 18,000 students from colleges and universities across the country. KCACTF aims to recognize and celebrate the finest and most diverse work created in university and college theater programs. The program works toward fostering opportunities for participants to develop their theater skills and insight and achieve professionalism.
The UCO Department of Theatre Arts helps students learn the knowledge, skills and values for a successful career in professional theatre and theatre education. The award-winning program immerses students in a range of cutting-edge theatre, including classical, contemporary and theatre for social change.
To learn more about the UCO Department of Theatre Arts, visit uco.edu/cfad/academics/theatre-arts. For more information about KCACTF, visit kennedy-center.org.
