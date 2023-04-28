The sequel to the1996 hit movie "Twister" that starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton will be having a casting call for extras in the picture set to begin filming in Oklahoma City May 8th through May 22nd.
Extras will be paid $10 and hour with a 12-hour guarantee for each day and overtime will be paid after 12 hours work. Additional compensation of $50 will be made if an extra's vehicle is used on camera.
If there are requirement for simulated rain or wind in scenes, extras will be notified in advance and compensated an extra $10 a day.
Those who are interested may apply for the roles by submitting a photo that shows your face clearly without the use of filters, hats, or sunglasses or other obstructions. Email: submit.freihofercasting@gmail.com.
Those who submit must make sure the photo ranges from the top of your head to the middle of the chest. Camera phone pictures are acceptable. The submitted photo must be titled with "your name" in jpg format.
All contact information must be included as follows: your full name, phone number, email address, and your city and state of residence.
