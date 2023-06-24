TULSA – The Tulsa Ballet 2023-24 Season will celebrate eleven promotions and several additions. Among the promotions, Tulsa Ballet has announced three new Principals for the Company: Jaimi Cullen, Nao Ota, and Jun Masuda.
“Promoting one dancer to the rank of Principal is a major event for our organization,” said Artistic Director Marcello Angelini. “Promoting three at the same time is unprecedented in our history.
“In addition, promoting Jaimi Cullen, Jun Masuda and Nao Ota to the lead positions in the ranks of the company is a unique milestone for Tulsa Ballet,” he said. This is because, for the first time in our history, we have not one, not two, but three Principal dancers coming directly from our second company.”
Jaimi Cullen joined Tulsa Ballet’s TBII, the official second company of Tulsa Ballet, in 2011 and the main Company in 2012. Born in Rochester, New York, Jaimi studied at Draper Center for Dance Education and Ellison Ballet Professional Training Program.
“Jaimi has always had a flair for the dramatic… And for that I mean for roles that require a commanding personality, a delicate vulnerability and a marked sensuality,” Angelini said. “We have seen her grow from being a tentative swan in the corps de ballet to maturing into a commanding presence in her role of Rosalia in Vendetta, a Mafia Story. Just this season she excelled in the title role of Kenneth Tindall’s Carmen, lit the stage as The Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker and made us dream with her interpretation of the title role in Cinderella.”
Nao Ota joined TBII in 2017. She was promoted to Apprentice in 2018, Corps de Ballet in 2019 and Soloist in 2022.
“Whether she dances the title role of sensory Carmen, or the role of kindhearted Cinderella, she will own that character,” Angelini noted. “Additionally, she is gifted with a tremendous technique, which allows her to dance every leading role in the classical repertory with extreme competence.”
Jun Masuda is the third of the former TBII dancers to be promoted to the rank of Principal. During his year in the second company, he performed the leading role in Dorothy and the Prince of Oz, then was promoted to the main company as Corps de Ballet in 2020 and Demi-Soloist, Soloist the following season.
“Jun is a natural talent, he can dance any and every classical leading role with panache and sensitivity, he is gifted with stunning movement quality, which allows him to excel in contemporary works, he is also an excellent partner, and has enough charisma to light up the stage from the moment he walks on it.” Angelini stated.
Cullen, Ota, and Masuda will join Arman Zazyan as Principals. Tulsa Ballet has also announced that Aina Oki has been promoted from Demi-Soloist to Soloist, and Yuki Toda and Michael Paradiso have both been promoted from Corps de Ballet to Demi-Soloists.
Aina Oki also graduated from TBII, after joining in 2018. Her repertoire includes featured roles such as Fairy and Jewels in Sleeping Beauty, Peasant pas in Giselle and Odile in Swan Lake.
“Her [Oki] talent resides in her mind and soul, in her tenacity, her passion, her ability to understand and apply every correction and every piece of feedback anyone of us and every choreographer shares with her, her full dedication to the art form and her ability to shape her body into what she sees through her mind’s eye,’ Angelini said “She is truly a force of nature.”
Yuki Toda joined the main Company after three years in TBII. “Typically, a TBII dancer spends up to two years in TBII, after which they are either asked to join the main company or will join another dance organization,” Angelini stated.
“After her second year with TBII, we all felt she wasn’t yet ready for the main company, and yet there was enough talent and potential in her that we also felt we needed to continue to invest in her,” Angelini said. “That was the right decision.”
Michael Paradiso joined TBII in 2018, and the main company as an Apprentice in 2019.
“Since joining the Company, Michael has improved steadily, and is one of the most consistent and professional artists among the ranks,” Angelini commented.
Tulsa Ballet will also promote five dancers from TBII to Apprentice with the Main Company: Jonathan Teague Applegate, Alison Cervantes, Talisson Farias, Maria Rita Rapisarda, and Ian Stocker.
“They are a testament of the strength of our program, and to how well it prepares young dancers to the professional career,” Angelini said. “The vast majority of our alumni went on to professional careers, some with our organization and others with many companies around the country and the world.”
Tulsa Ballet will also welcome a new Soloist, Aubin Le Marchand, to the Company.
“I am delighted to bring Aubin Le Marchand to Tulsa,’ Angelini said. “Aubin is beautiful dancer, tall, versatile and endowed with an impeccable classical ballet technique. He is a product of the Paris Opera Ballet School, where he studied with one of our old friends, Marc du Bois. I am eager to see him dance on the Tulsa stage and thrilled to share his dancing with our audiences.”
Trainee Morgan Davis has been promoted to TBII, and the following dancers have been added to the roster: Shi Jean Kim, Polina Chepyk, Yui Hakamada, Jenna Potvin, Sophie Mossa, Sophie Poulain, Senna Dewulf, Zoe Ferla, Haruka Tanabe, Michael Stadtherr, and Chase Marcot.
The 2023/24 Season opens with Creations in Studio K in September, followed by Don Quixote in November. Holiday favorite The Nutcracker returns in December, and Tulsa Ballet will present Strictly Gershwin in February. March brings Romeo & Juliet, and the season will close with Signature Series in May.
For tickets, visit tulsaballet.org.
