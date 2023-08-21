As fall approaches and the leaves turn a golden tone and begin to fall many people enjoy taking a tour of the areas.
People look forward to the short time before the scenery improves before everything dies. Fall is a good time to be in Oklahoma. The colors may not be as vibrant as they are in the Northeastern United States, but Oklahoma is home and the state is full of colorful surprises.
The draught the last few years has harmed the vegetation as a whole, but the recent rainfall should yield some beautiful scenes for all to enjoy. The top 3 places to take in the beauty of autumn are:
- #14The Wichita Mountains
- #13 Roman Nose State Park
- #12 Red Rock Adventure Park
- #11 Osage Hills State Park
- #10 Oologah Reservoir
- #9 Lake Murray State Park
- #8 Great Plains State Park
- #7 Boiling Springs State Park
- #6 Miami to Tahlequah
- #5 Tahlequah to Sallisaw
- #4 Chickasaw National Recreation Area
- #3 Robbers Cave State Park
- #2 Kiamichi Trace
- #1 Talimena National Scenic Byway
