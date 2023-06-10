This summer’s Chamber Music Festival presented by the Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble is all about children!
The Ensemble will present its 12th annual Summer Chamber Music Festival June 10, 11, 13 and 15 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 1201 N Robinson, near downtown Oklahoma City. Scenes from Childhood features music for and about children, musical fairytales and the music of famous child prodigies. It’s a musical celebration of children at Brightmusic’s Summer Chamber Music Festival! And by the way, children are always admitted at no charge to all Brightmusic concerts. Bring the kiddos (or borrow a few from the neighbors) and join us!
The four-concert festival will feature works by Mozart, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Schumann and many others, including a composition by Oklahoma-born Chickasaw composer Jerod Tate. Holders of the 2022-23 Season Pass are admitted at no charge. Festival passes are available on our website, www.brightmusic.org for $50 for all four concerts, a substantial savings of $30 over single-ticket prices.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/scenes-from-childhood----brightmusic-presents-summer-chamber-music-festival/article_45a67b6a-fca6-11ed-bc90-670a1aeb677d.html)
The Festival Program begins tonight -- Saturday June 10 -- with Concert Number 1
Concert No. 1 Child Prodigy, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 10
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), Sonata in G major for Violin and Piano, K. 301
Aaron Jay Kernis (b. 1960), Mozart en route (or A Little Traveling Music) for String Trio
Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847), Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 66
Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826), Piano Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 8
This glorious gathering of great music presented by some of America's finest musicians will continue as follows:
Concert 2, Stories and Rhymes
(Children’s Concert -- For Children of All Ages) 4 p.m., Sunday, June 11
This is the Mae Ruth Swanson Memorial Concert, honoring one of the great supporters of Chamber Music and other musical works during the Twentieth Century.
Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), L’histoire de Babar for Piano Four Hands and Narrator
Robert Schumann (1810-1856), Scenes from Childhood for Solo Piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), Twelve Variations on “Ah, vous dirai-je maman,” K. 265/300e for Solo Piano
Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), A Frog He Went A-Courting: Variations on an English Nursery Rhyme for Cello and Piano
Concert 3, Once Upon a Time, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 13
Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), Ma mere l’Oye for Piano Four Hands
Robert Schumann (1810-1856), Fantasy Pieces for Clarinet and Piano
Ennio Moriconi (1928-2020), Selections from Cinema Paradiso, Once Upon a Time in the West, and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, arr. for Clarinet and Piano by Michelle Mangani
Jerod Tate (b. 1968), Snake Oil for Saxophone, Cello and Piano
Note: Tate is an Oklahoman, a member of the Chickasaw Nation who lives in Norman, has worked with Brightmusic musicians in several recent performances.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/brightmusic-chamber-ensemble-turns-the-musical-kaleidoscope-summer-festival-from-mozart-to-chickasaw-composer-jerod/article_8be5e3f6-d536-11ec-8a10-afe351602883.html )
Concert No. 4, Youthful Brilliance, 7:30 pm, Thursday, June 15
Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1826), Trio in G major, WoO 37 for Flute, Bassoon and Piano
Joseph Miroslav Weber (1936-1999), Septet in E major, Aus Meinem Leben
Festival Passes on Sale Now – online or at the performances
Passes for the four-concert festival are available on the Brightmusic website, www.brightmusic.org. Click and save!
A $50 Festival Pass admits you to all concerts (an $80 value for only $50, a savings of $30.
Remember, if you hold a 2022-23 Season Pass, that admits you to all four festival concerts at no additional charge.
Venue and Parking: The ensemble has performed the entire 2022-23 season in the sanctuary of the beautiful First Baptist Church at 1201 North Robinson in midtown Oklahoma City.
Free parking is available north and southwest of the building. The COVID pandemic isn’t over yet, and the venue offers a lot of space to spread out and attend concerts in greater safety. Masks are optional but are recommended for anyone who is not fully vaccinated or those who have a compromised immune system.
Handicap Access is available through the door under the awning on the south side of the building. The elevator is just inside, around the corner to the left. Go up one level to the Sanctuary.
Remember: Brightmusic needs you!
Your “over and above” contribution (tax deductible in excess of the cost of a season or festival pass) helps keep quality chamber music in Central Oklahoma.
Please partner with the Brightmusic musicians by making a contribution—an investment in the future of chamber music which pays rich dividends.
This also helps us to keep our ticket prices affordable and allows us to offer free admission to students and active-duty military personnel.
Please consider making a tax-deductible contribution to support classical music in Central Oklahoma.
The COVID pandemic lingers for some, and the venue offers a lot of space to spread out and attend concerts in greater safety. Masks are optional but are recommended for anyone who is not fully vaccinated or those who have a compromised immune system.
Handicap Access is available through the door under the awning on the south side of the building. The elevator is just inside, around the corner to the left. Go up one level to the Sanctuary.
Any “over and above” contribution (tax deductible in excess of the cost of a season or festival pass) helps keep quality chamber music in Central Oklahoma. Partner with the Brightmusic musicians by making a contribution — an investment in the future of chamber music which pays rich dividends. This also helps Brightmusic to keep our ticket prices affordable and allows us to offer free admission to students and active-duty military personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.