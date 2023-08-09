Crazy times may require crazy ideas, and these are crazy times for college football fans.
If the Atlantic Coast Conference does invites Cal and Stanford in for football or other purposes, they could change the name of the bulked-up conference to the PACC (Pacific and Atlantic Coast Conference) then search for leftovers and make it as ... wait for it , for it: The PAAC-12.
The ACC has 14 or 15 teams playing football depending on who a sports fan trusts counting the beads of realighment this week, so that would give them 16 or 17.
Then, the PACC (née ACC and PAC) might as well let the lower-tier PAC-12 teams come in.
Would that get them to 19?
After that, let loose the dogs of football war, to troll for three to five of the small schools with decent Division II records with the object of having a PACC-12 East Division and a PACC-12 West Division.
Leaders for each Division of the new PACC-12 (or PACC) would set up its own schedule, meaning the leadership would have to decide how many inter-division games are played and the top brass would develop a tie-breaker system at least as confusing as the one used in the National Football League.
To keep it interesting, each team in each division would have one game a year with teams in the other division of the PACC. So, at least once every couple of decades every school would play every other PAAC team at least once or maybe twice.
Only one team from the PAAC system would get an automatic berth in the NCAA national championship playoffs, so long as those playoffs remain limited to 12 teams.
“You may think I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.”
John Lennon was likely a fan of the original football (soccer) but American football? Not sure.
Yep, I'm going insane as I watch the insanity.
All of this is unsustainable, and over-leveraged, just like our economy as a whole. But meanwhile, as a sports pundit I respect told me this week, “It’s sort of fun.” As some among my past Middle School Students often said: “True, dat.”
Note: Pat McGuigan began writing sports news stories when he was in high school. Pat was, once upon a time, a sports editor for a couple of years. He covered high school sports, and is a fan of American soccer and football and basketball and … so forth.
