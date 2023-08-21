The Paseo Arts Association (PAA) was formed in 1981 and expanded to its new location, the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center (PACC) three years ago.
The 5,500 sq. ft. building has three art galleries, an expanded gift shop, photo studio, event rental spaces and 10 artist studios for its in-house artists that are all open to the public to visit.
The artist studios house the creative works of Sherry Klechka (glass, acrylic, resin and encaustic pottery), Leslie Pace (mixed media, paper arts/journals and painting), Terry Clark (watercolor and acrylic painting), Lauri Gormley (acrylic, glass and resin pottery), Vikki McGuire (acrylic, oil and pastel painting), Amy Garner (sewing and quilting), Roger Garner (oil, acrylic and watercolor painting), Debbie Flynn (oil painting), Mary Grabow (acrylic and water-mixable painting) and PJ Acker (clay sculpting, watercolor, acrylic, oil and pastel painting).
With mastery of their respective skills, the PACC studio artists contribute diverse works that are available for purchase.
They may also be booked for commissions at thepaaok.org/studio-artists.
The PAA is known for organizing annual arts programs and events.
These include the Paseo Arts Festival, Magic Lantern (a multimedia arts event for children to wear costumes and make crafts), Paseo Arts Awards (community awards, dinner & silent auction), Paseo FEAST (a dinner and micro-grant program awarding artists with creative funding) and manages SPACE (an Artist in Residence program at the Skirvin Hotel), but other events are also available through the creativity center throughout the year.
Workshops in mask making, watercolor painting and printmaking are held at the center along with five juried art shows including Photofest (photography), Print on Paseo (printmaking) and the Small Art Show (an exhibit for artwork smaller than 15 inches) as well as the Members’ Show and the March Show, which has a new theme each year.
Each visit to the PACC provides an opportunity to view and purchase art, especially at the First Friday Gallery Walks where the galleries are open late until 9 p.m.
Each First Friday, there are at least two new art exhibits available to the public at no charge.
Visitors are encouraged to experience the wide variety of art in the galleries and studio spaces located on the first and second floor. Merchandise and local artwork are also sold at the gift shop during the event.
Additionally, the PAA is pleased to offer access to its new photography studio at a $25 hourly rate.
The studio is 220 sq. ft. and includes a front and back entrance for easy loading and unloading, Bluetooth speaker access, clean restrooms and ADA accessibility.
Courtesy photography equipment is provided at the studio, which includes a Canon Rebel T7 Camera, two Westcott D5 Octabox lights and stands, (Pro)master Still Life LED Studio (28”x28”), white, black, blue and gray backgrounds, a Manfrotto tripod, backdrop stand, artwork stands, two four-foot adjustable height folding tables and step ladder.
To book an appointment, please email Theresa Hultberg (Programs and Exhibitions Manager) at theresa@thepaseo.org.
Photo studio hours of operation include Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday Noon to 5:00 p.m. Please note that a photographer will not be provided, and the studio rental is for the use of the studio space and equipment only.
Event spaces for receptions, meetings and art/workshop classes may be rented with hourly rates.
Booking details may be found at thepaaok.org/pacc under Event Rental Available at the PACC.
The PACC is located at 3024 Paseo, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73103.
Hours of operation include Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m. On First Friday Gallery Walks, they’re open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
The Paseo Arts Association is a non-profit, 501 c3 organization.
If you would like to donate to help support the arts or become a member, please visit thepaaok.org/membership.
If you are interested in sponsoring an event visit thepaaok.org/sponsors.
More information and updates on how to get involved with the PAA, to to thepaaok.org, Twitter (@PaseoOKC), Instagram (@paseoartsdistrict) and Facebook (Paseo Arts and Creativity Center).
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City) prepared this story for posting, working from a press release sent by the Paseo Arts Association. McGuigan selected the photos used here from PAA's transmission. Questions about the association and its events can be answered by telephoning Amanda Bleakley or Theresa Hultberg at (405) 525-2688. McGuigan is an award-winning journalist, including in the Arts/Entertainment category of the Society of Professional Journalists (Oklahoma Pro Chapter).
