Oklahoma City -- Three operas have been selected for the 2023 season of Painted Sky Opera, Oklahoma's professional opera company.
As described on the company’s website, “Painted Sky Opera performs three productions a year in a summer-focused season. Painted Sky Opera is a resident company of Civic Center Music Hall in downtown Oklahoma City, and is a professional company member of Opera America.”
This year, two magnificent classics will come first -- "La Boheme" in June and "Don Giovanni in July.
Some more on those two, anon.
For now, a word abut the September season closer, described as "A true one-of-a-kind opera about an old-fashioned ghost story."
A news release from Painted Sky Opera related, "’The Turn of the Screw’ is a Gothic horror novella written by Henry James, which has also been adapted into an opera. The story revolves around a young governess who is hired to take care of two children, Flora and Miles, at a remote country estate in England. The children's uncle, who is their guardian, instructs the governess not to bother him with any issues related to the children but to handle everything herself."
The story is the work of Benjamin Britten, an early Twentieth Century writer. The story is somber, raising questions -- Painted Sky's early publicity indicates -- of "Who is who? Who is related [to] who?"
To wit:
"The Governess -- She is hired to take care of two children, Flora and Miles, in a remote country estate. As the story progresses, she becomes increasingly convinced that the children are possessed by evil spirits. Miles -- He is one of the children under the care of the Governess, and he is a precocious and charming boy who initially seems to be innocent. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that he has some dark secrets. Flora -- She is the younger of the two children, and she is a sweet and innocent girl who becomes increasingly distant as the story progresses. Mrs. Grose -- She is the housekeeper of the estate and becomes an ally to the Governess. Mrs. Grose is a kind and practical woman who tries to help the Governess understand the strange occurrences in the house."
Then there this: "Peter Quint -- He is a former valet who had a close relationship with the previous governess, Miss Jessel. Quint died before the events of the story, but his spirit seems to haunt the house. Miss Jessel -- She was the previous governess who had a scandalous affair with Peter Quint. Miss Jessel died before the events of the story, but her spirit also seems to haunt the house. The Narrator -- This character is not present in the original story but is added to the opera. The Narrator is a man who is reading the Governess's story and becomes increasingly involved in the events of the story as it unfolds."
More about the Opera composer: "Benjamin Britten (1913-1976) was an English composer, conductor, and pianist, widely regarded as one of the most important composers of the 20th century. He is best known for his operas, many of which are considered masterpieces of the genre. Britten was born in Suffolk, England and showed an early talent for music. He studied at the Royal College of Music in London and later with the composer Frank Bridge. His early compositions were heavily influenced by the music of Gustav Mahler and Igor Stravinsky.
“Throughout his career, Britten wrote a wide range of music, including chamber music, choral works, and orchestral pieces. Britten was a prominent figure in British music and was involved in several cultural and educational organizations, including the Aldeburgh Festival, which he founded with his partner, tenor Peter Pears. Britten's legacy continues to be celebrated today, and his music remains an important part of the classical repertoire. His works are noted for their emotional depth, technical brilliance, and originality, and he is widely regarded as one of the most important composers of the 20th century."
The 2023 season will consist of three shows: Puccini's "La Boheme" June 23 & 24, Mozart's "Don Giovanni" July 21 & 22 and the finale, "The Turn of the Screw" September 29 & 30.
For ticket information (Season Subscriptions or any of trio of shows), visit: https://www.paintedskyopera.org/buytickets
The snail mail address is Painted Sky Opera, P.O. Box 969, Edmond, OK 73083.
