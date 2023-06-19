The spring of 2020 showed the working world once and for all that remote work, although it has challenges – such as isolation, potential burnout, a disconnected work culture – also has many virtues.
Chief among those virtues is that it does not always reduce productivity, as long feared, but instead may even increase productivity as some studies have shown.
There is disagreement on that, however, namely from CEOs and by supporting recent data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But a case certainly can be made for the merits of remote work and how it can positively impact productivity.
Adaptability means more productivity
Many businesses have adapted to remote work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The evidence early in the pandemic started to convince employers about the value of flexible working arrangements.
In August 2020, the human resources firm Mercer asked nearly 800 employers how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected productivity. More than two-thirds said that productivity had stayed the same, while more than a quarter said that it had actually increased. Of nearly 800 businesses, only about 5% said that the sharp increase in remote work had eroded productivity.
And that may be the norm: a FlexJobs survey of more than 2,000 employees who worked remotely during the pandemic similarly found that 95% felt that their productivity had either increased or stayed the same.
Other studies show that remote workers are 5 to 9% more productive than those working in a physical office.
Unsurprisingly, some data do point in the other direction.
A University of Chicago study of remote workers during the pandemic, for instance, found that their productivity fell by as much as 19%.
And in a study by freelancing job site Upwork, 22% of managers said that productivity had decreased with greater remote work. Yet in the same study, 32% of managers said that it had increased.
In those early days, when many firms were still getting their remote work sea legs, the findings were bound to reveal problem areas. We would be wise not to give them too much legitimacy.
Some 30% of Microsoft workers surveyed in late 2020 reported lower productivity during the pandemic, for example, but overall, Microsoft’s Future of Work study found that productivity at the tech firm had generally stayed the same.
But broadly speaking, the pandemic revealed that office workers are more adaptable than we thought.
A morale booster
Remote work tends to boost worker morale, making employees happier, healthier, and less likely to look for another job.
That correlation predates the pandemic. A 2014 Stanford study of remote call-center workers and an in-office control group found that the at-home workers reported much higher job satisfaction and less exhaustion.
They also had less than half the attrition rate of office workers.
Pre-pandemic studies by Gallup, Harvard, and other top institutions found a more than 40% drop in absenteeism among remote workers.
When people enjoy their jobs more, they tend to show up for work more and stay in their jobs longer.
A 2021 study by Accenture found that those working at least partially remotely during the pandemic had better mental health, less burnout, and stronger work relationships and that they were more likely to feel better about their employers.
Saving money
Making remote workers and their employers even happier is the money they save. FlexJobs estimates that the average remote worker can save $4,000 a year in comparison with the full-time office worker.
This is due to savings on clothes, since most days they can wear casual clothes; a steep decline in eating out, whether that’s a coffee and a bagel in the morning or a high-end lunch; and no more pricey commutes.
As for employers, pre-pandemic studies estimated that companies save $11,000 annually for every hybrid worker thanks to reduced rent and utilities costs, less absenteeism, greater retention, and steadier productivity.
Going green
One significant step toward meeting today’s greater green expectations is to go remote first, an approach that makes all workers fully remote, or remote-friendly, giving everybody the option to work from home. The main environmental benefit is the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, the key driver of climate change. Transportation is the largest contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
The disappearing commute drives our most important virtue of remote work: the environmental benefits. You might think that this has little direct impact on your bottom line and is a lesser concern.
But these days, being eco-friendly is being socially responsible, and everybody knows that embracing corporate social responsibility (CSR) boosts the brand and, ultimately, profits. These days, it’s not only activists pushing companies to go green, but also venture capitalists and impact investors.
Your organization will see the full benefits of remote work only if the leaders embrace it rather than merely accept it. To do that, your company will need to take clear steps to create high-functioning remote employees capable of delivering peak performance and powerful results.
