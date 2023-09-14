"That Mexican OT Live in OKC" a grand celebration of Mexican Independence Day will kick off on Friday September 15th for two days with a vibrant mix of live music, a taco cook-off, car show and much more.
The event will be at 2642 Northwest 10th St., a venue known for hosting some of the most memorable events in Oklahoma City.
Tickets are $35.76 and $373.50 designed to cater to a range of budgets the event will have an exciting line up of educational speakers, live Mariachi music, and a cornucopia of vendors.
The star of the show @thatmexicannot will also be performing for a live audience. All ages are welcome so the whole family is invited to enjoy this cultural extravaganza.
If you are interested in performing or becoming a vendor call (580)-670-0228.
