As the sun set in the west, he stunned and delighted visitors from the East, performing “The Moon Represents My Heart” -- arguably the popular musical composition in modern Taiwan's history.
Johnna Yoder attended what this reporter deemed an ‘enchanted evening’ atop VAST. She studied Mandarin in Taiwan and is fluent.
Her reflections on the event proved unusually helpful.
An Oklahoman with deep personal knowledge of Taiwan, the told The City Sentinel, “It was great to see so many diverse elements of the Oklahoma leadership there. The Chamber of Commerce and the Sister Cities group really ‘delivered’ for this opportunity.”
“Of course many leaders of Taiwan’s government and ministries were there, as well as their private sector. These were high-level people.”
These dignitaries included Charlie W. Chen, president and CEO of DFW Technology, a Taiwan native who now lives and works in Texas.
Oklahoma City was added to a regional swing the day after the official opening of the new TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) office in Dallas.
Leading the Taiwan delegation were James C.F. Huang (director) and Vanessa S.C. Chang, executive director of the Marketing Development Department. Additionally, she possesses a detailed understanding of music and arts – which proved helpful to an Oklahoma City reporter in attendance.
From the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office came Michele K.P. Lu (Consul), Robert Fu-Wen Lo (Director General) and Bochia Ni (the Ph.D. economic division Director).
“A lot of different Oklahoman interests were there, the Department of Commerce, the city business community, the congressional delegation, educators, and many other involved in economic and cultural exchange were present,” Yoder noted.
Congressional staff included Jessie Troutman for Representative Tom Cole, and Pilar Cipollone for Rep. Frank Lucas. Marcus Verner, director for the U.S. Department of Commerce in Oklahoma City represented the International Trade Association, U.S. Commercial Service.
Also present were State Representative Daniel Pae, R-Lawton and Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington have led many pro-Taiwan efforts at the State Capitol.
City Council member Mark Stonecipher participated as a representative of the Mayor’s office and the City Council. Jane Abraham came from the Manager’s office.
Danny Vo, a digital content coordinator for Downtown Oklahoma City, and businessman Thuan Nguyen, also a member of the local Asian Chamber of Commerce. Came to green the visitors.
Organizer of the evening was Mary Blankenship Pointer, a firm friend of Taiwan. Her traveling partner for the evening was Vicki Clark Gourley, publisher of the Friday newspaper. Pointer traveled around the room, ‘networking’ the diverse group. She presented a gift welcoming Director Huang to Oklahoma.
As dinner wound up some varied formal remarks were delivered, but by the unspoken assent of the visitors from Taiwan, Dillingham emerged as a kind of gift and warm welcome. He was invited by Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein – who had actually invited the acclaimed violinist to attend on the morning of the event.
It turned out that Dillingham has visited the island Republic (formally known as the Republic of China on Taiwan) and performed for thousands at a live concert in Taipei. Dillingham is also a violin scholar, and was able to admire priceless stringed instruments at the renowned Chimei Museum on Taiwan.
The time of ‘enchantment’ came from Dillingham’s performance of the ‘moon’ song, followed by presentation of a tune of his own where he sang a song about his love for music and his home state, including the lyrics “one more time around this room,” and “I’ll soon be gone but I’ll come back again.”
The clincher moment came when Mr. Chen stood and asked Dillingham to play again “The Moon Represents My Heart.” He did – rather beautifully, in his native tongue – as one by one the Taiwan speakers in the room joined in the singing.
This was an experience that does not happen all the time for a working reporter.
Humans engage in commerce to earn a living, pay the bills, and support things they believe.
They sing to lift spirits – and join with kindred spirits.
Hence the reference to an enchanted moment -- when Taiwan came to the heart of Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.