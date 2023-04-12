Oklahoma City --Temporary street closures before, during and after the Festival of the Arts will affect downtown traffic April 14 - May 8.
The Festival takes place April 25-30 in Bicentennial Park between the Civic Center Music Hall and City Hall.
Streets bordering the park will be closed starting at 8 a.m. April 14 for setup.
The closures include:
Walker Avenue: Northbound from Colcord Drive to Couch Drive. Southbound from Robert S. Kerr Avenue to Main Street. The Arts District Garage will be accessible from Walker Avenue to Latting Circle.
Lee Avenue: Northbound from Main Street to Couch Drive with alley access. Northbound and southbound lanes from Colcord Drive to Couch Drive.
Colcord Drive: Eastbound from Lee Avenue to Walker Avenue.
Couch Drive: Westbound from Walker Avenue to Lee Avenue.
Click here to view a map of the closures:
https://www.okc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/33855/638149161961830000?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
All streets will reopen May 8.
Drivers should allow extra time downtown during the closures.
On-street parking bordering Bicentennial Park will not be accessible while the streets are closed. Pedestrian access to Bicentennial Park and Civic Center Music Hall will be maintained.
