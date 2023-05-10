The experience of going to the movies in the summertime is an experience that sticks with us for a long time. This summer promises some great films to go check out.
May 26th
The Little Mermaid streaming on Disney and in theatres stars newcomer Halle Bailey as Ariel. This ambitious live action remake of the Disney classic. Costarring Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.
You Hurt My Feelings- from A24 and theatres starring Nicole Holofcener takes a funny look at a white lie that unsettles the marriage between a New York writer played by Julia Lous-Dreyfus and a therapist played by Tobian Menzies.
Kandahar-from Open Road Films in theatres stars Gerard Butler as an undercover CIA operative in hostile territory in Afghanistan.
June 2
Spider Man: Across the Spider-verse from Sony Pictures in theatres stars Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld.
Past Lives-from A24 is being already called one of the best after debuting at Sundance. It's a continent-spanning romance about two friends who were separated at childhood only to meet 20 years later in New York.
June 16th
The Flash-from Warner Brothers pull together Ben Affleck former Batman and Michael Keaton another former Batman.
Asteroid City- From Focus Features teams Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman and Jeffrey Wright for a stargazer convention in the mid-century American desert.
June 30th
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny from Lucas Film put Harrison Fords iconic fedora back on for a firth time co-starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge
July 7th
Joyride- Lionsgate a raucous comedy about a friend's trip to China to find someone's birthmother. Stars Ashley Park, Stephanie Jsu, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu.
July 14th
Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part I- In theatres July 12th Parmount sees Tom Cruise return this one should be a big one following the success of Top Gun.
July 21st
Oppenheimer- the story of the father of the atomic bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer and his peers setting up the trinity test at Los Alamos.
July 28th
Haunted Mansion- Disney release to theatres cast includes Rosario Dawson, tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Dany DeVito.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem- animated with a voice cast including Seth Rogan and John Cena.
September 1st
The Equalizer 3- Denzel Washington is back as Rober McCall, who is supposed to be retired from the assassin business but things in Italy heat up. This should be good I don't think Latifa does much for the franchise but glad to see Denzel back.
These are only a small portion of the summer movies coming there are hundreds more but for these are the ones that should be the best box office performers in theatres.
