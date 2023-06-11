Oklahoma City -- Today (Sunday, June 11), the Brightmusic Summer Festival continues at First Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.
The Sunday afternoon 4 p.m. event -- "Stories and Rhymes (Children’s Concert for Children of All Ages)" is the Mae Ruth Swanson Memorial Concert, named for the legendary patron and advocate for world-class musical performance in Oklahoma.
The program explicitly intends to appeal to youngsters and families, and a reception will follow the concert.
The worship space First Baptist Church, 1201 N. Robinson, provides ample room for social distancing, for those among us concerned about the lingering impact of the recent Pandemic. Masks are not required, but are encouraged for the un-vacinated or those with compromised immune systems.
David R. Johnson, a board member got the Brightmusic Music Society of Oklahoma, prepared detailed program notes about the three composers whose works are featured this afternoon:
"Francis Poulenc, L’histoire de Babar, le petit éléphant, for Piano Four Hands and Narrator -- A music critic once called Poulenc (1899-1963) 'half monk and half rascal' –- the perfect recipe for his cousins’ children and their friends for whom he first improvised this music and later scored it, dedicated to them.
“Poulenc was one of the famous group of young French composers –- Les Six –- who developed their own compositional styles, inspired at least to some extent by Erik Satie.
“Poulenc clearly articulated his own musical philosophy: ‘I wanted music to be clear, healthy and robust … as frankly French in spirit as Stravinsky’s Petrushka is Russian.’ Blending ‘serious music’ with unpretentious ‘lowbrow’ music, he said, would thereby produce ‘highbrow’ music. In Poulenc’s opinion, French composers could write music as profound as the Germans or Russians, but when the French did so, their works are ‘leavened with that lightness of spirit without which life would be unendurable.;
“The story of Barbar is told in five interludes: a lullaby which Babar’s mother sang to him, a waltz of the pastry, Babar’s wedding march, a polka danced at his wedding reception and a lunar reverie nocturne. To listeners today, Poulenc would probably say what he told the listeners of his own time: 'Do not analyze my music – love it!' ”
"Robert Schumann, Scenes from Childhood for Solo Piano. What a bundle of contradictions was Robert Schumann (1810-1856) –- the composer, the pianist, the music critic, the orchestra conductor, and the Artist (with a capital “A”).
“It may seem strange to us today, but he was disliked as a composer and seldom performed during his own lifetime. To be sure, he was the first major ‘anti-Classical’ composer. Whether that made him a ‘Romantic’ composer depends upon whether the inner world of his variable mind qualifies for that label.
“As a young man, Schumann did not know whether he was drawn more to music or literature. He certainly knew that he was drawn to Clara Wieck, the daughter of his piano teacher and landlord, perhaps as much as Clara’s father was repelled by this creative but unstable young man as a husband for his daughter.
"Despite their nine-year age difference, Robert and Clara eventually persuaded a German court to permit their marriage over the objections of Clara’s father. Thereafter, they became a Nineteenth Century German ‘power couple.’
"Clara was the superior pianist, and Robert was the highly respected music critic. Together, they ‘discovered’ the young Johannes Brahms. Brahms was a warm friend to the Schumanns, as they contended with Robert’s increasingly severe mood swings (‘bipolar disorder,’ in today’s parlance).
“Brahms dutifully visited Robert during his virtual incarceration in a mental institution following a suicide attempt, when then-contemporaneous medical thought would not allow Clara to visit him. After Robert’s death at age 46, Brahms and Clara became lifelong close friends (how close is a matter of speculation).
“Robert composed Scenes from Childhood in 1838, a suite of 13 pieces for the piano. Robert described them to Clara as ‘peaceful, tender and happy. What a wonderful respite for this 'most elusive of the Romantic composers' [David Dubal]."
"Paul Hindemith, ‘A Frog He Went A-Courting’ –- Variations on an English Nursery Rhyme for Cello and Piano.
"The story of a frog that courted a mouse dates back to the pre-Elizabethan era of the mid-Sixteenth Century. Songs that tell this story have endured to the modern day (including a 1953 Tom and Jerry cartoon, a 2007 vocal rendition by Burl Ives on The Colbert Report, and a 1992 recording by Bob Dylan).
“In the hands of Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), this nursery rhyme took the form of 13 variations written in 1941, about the same time he began teaching composition at the Yale Music School (he was named head of the school the following year). Accolades for Hindemith permeate the writings of authors like Harold Schonberg: ‘the most important German composer in the 1920s’ … ‘a musician’s musician’ … ‘incredibly gifted’ …’one of [Germany’s] greatest craftsmen and most learned musicians’ … and ‘he was to German music what Prokofiev was to Russian music.’ Yet even Schonberg was forced to admit that Hindemith’s music was more admired by professionals than by the public.
“His craft was anchored in the Baroque era in general and the works of Bach in particular. He produced an enormous quantity of music, largely working in older classical forms.
"Hindemith’s wife was Jewish, as were many of their friends. This prompted Nazi Germany to brand his music 'degenerate,' ultimately leading the Hindemiths to emigrate to Switzerland and thence to the United States, where he became an American citizen in 1946.
"The June 11 performance of this childhood musical icon will test one critic’s belief that Hindemith music was 'anything but loveable'.”
Pat McGuigan's review of Concert 1
The opening concert of the four-day festival on Saturday evening (June) offered an exquisite kick-off for the chamber music ensemble's popular gathering.
The focus was on a trio of composers deemed a "Child Prodigy,' so naturally Wolfang Amadeus Mozart was the first featured composer.
His Sonata in G Major for Violin and Piano was performed with grace and aplomb by violinist Katrin Stamatis, now a Brightmusic Ensemble regular, and pianist Hyejin Cho, a South Korean native who now teacher at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
Composer Aaron Jay Kernis' tribute to Mozart (a string trio work) was the a masterpiece of brevity -- the soul of wit, it is said.
The piece known as "a little traveling music" was inspired by a witty letter Mozart wrote about a tumultuous coach ride. Violinist M. Brent Williams (an Oklahoman who now lives and works in Kansas), Mark Neumann on the viola, and Jonathan Ruck on the cello delivered beautifully -- smiles adorning their faces as they moved efficiently through the composition.
Ms. Cho returned to the stage to join the aforementioned trio for a lively quartet in B-Flat major composed by Carl Maria von Weber. Cho's work on the keyboard alternated with gentle sequences and power-filled -- soaring, in fact -- delivery of the Weber work, unfamiliar to many chamber music fans but a composition described as "quintessentially classic" and easily mistaken for a work by Haydn or the immortal Mozart.
The robust closing number "Piano Trio C Minor" by Felix Medellssohn combined the grace nimble movement of violinst Stamatis with Ruck's amazing dexterity with fingers and bow on the cello. Cho's emotional rendering of the melodic range of Medelssohn (often deemed the Mozart of the Nineteenth Century") blended perfectly with the string performers.
Ruck delivered a brief and literate tribute to the latter composition, which "ascends" from a minor key to a strong finishing major. As he told attendees in advance, the work evoked memories of Mendelssohn's hymns, but that's not all. In the third part of the composition, one could hear hints of the tune that later carried "Oh Danny Boy" to worldwide popularity as a father's tribute to a dying son.
Every Brightmusic concert brings delight to mind, heart, soul and intellect. The performances are full of moments that bring quiet reflection, soaring hopes in heaven-sent melodies, and respect for the work of world-class musicians.
Saturday night was no exception -- and Sunday's outreach to children is likely to achieve the same summit of excellence.
Readers: Come hear and see for yourself. I report – you decide.
Notes and Disclosure: David R. Johnson is serves on the board of directors for the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma. McGuigan, editor emeritus and arts critic for The City Sentinel, also is a board member. A special price of $20 allows everyone in the family to attend the Sunday 4 p.m. concert.
