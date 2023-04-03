Oklahoma City – Each year she's been in office, House Majority Leader Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, has recognized April as National Poetry Month in the state of Oklahoma through passage of a House Resolution.
West said the request came from House District 84 constituent Patty Koch.
"It's an honor to carry this request for my friend and constituent," West said.
"Poetry is a soother for the soul. It inspires, unites and enriches our lives, and brings moments of joy and contemplation in an often rushed and busy world.”
House Resolution 1005 was adopted by unanimous consent in the House or Representatives on Monday, April 3.
In addition to presenting the resolution on the House floor, West read part of the poem "Heroes of Old," written by Oklahoma State Poet Laureate for 2023-24, Jay Snider of Cyril.
Snider was recognized on the House floor before HR 1005 was adopted.
The Academy of American Poets established April as National Poetry Month in 1996.
The intent is to highlight the extraordinary legacy and ongoing achievement of American poets, to introduce Americans to the pleasures and benefits of reading poetry, to bring poets and poetry to the public in immediate and innovative ways, and make poetry and important part of our children's education.
The resolution notes that National Poetry Month is now the largest literary celebration in the world. It posits that poetry is an essential part of arts and humanities and affects every aspect of life in America today, including education, the economy and community pride and development.
The resolution further notes that poetry has produced some of the nation's leading creative artists and has inspired other artists in fields such as music, theater, film, dance and the visual arts.
Finally, the resolution encourages public officials, educators, librarians and all people of Oklahoma to observe this month, to celebrate the cultural riches our state has to offer, and to recognize the important role of poetry in creating this great nation with appropriate ceremonies, activities and programs.
NOTE: Tammy West serves District 84 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes part of Oklahoma County.
