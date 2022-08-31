Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment -- all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and several shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.
This month’s First Friday is September 2, 6-9 p.m. The opening reception at the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) is at the same time.
The reception at PACC kicks off two feature exhibits running a full month. Katelynn Noel Knick will be in Gallery I, and the Paseo Arts Association’s Photofest in Gallery II.
Both shows will run through October 2.
Knick is an artist, mentor and educator based in Oklahoma City. She co-founded the emerging artist collective Art Group OKC in 2017, is an active member of the Factory Obscura artist team and founded the emerging artist platform ARTFRIENDS. She has exhibited solo projects at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Myriad Botanical Gardens, ahha Tulsa as well as MAINSITE Contemporary Art.
Knick has also been featured in the Oklahoma Gazette, The Coastal Post, Inspiring Conversations Podcast, Art Focus Oklahoma and All She Makes Magazine. Her show in Gallery I, "SISTER SISTER," shares a glimpse into the grieving process Knick experienced after the sudden loss of her sister. This body of work transmutes grief into color, emotions into movement, and vulnerably shares what it’s like to lose someone you love.
Gallery II's Photofest is a juried exhibition, open to all types of photography-based artwork, including traditional and digital processes and mixed media work that features photography.
Program Manager, Theresa Hultberg, said in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, “We are thrilled to host another Photofest showcasing the extraordinary talent in Oklahoma with an exhibition that has a little something for everyone.
"Visitors will get to experience photography subjects ranging from nature and landscape to current events and conceptual styles.”
This year's juror is Jason Wallace. Wallace received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Oklahoma State University and has since won over 15 awards throughout the festival and photography shows of which he has been a part.
He offers a variety of photography work ranging from fine art to commercial images. Wallace will announce awardees during the First Friday events, at 7 p.m. in the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center.
For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel is a proud supporter of the Paseo Arts Association and the creative spirits who work in the historic Arts District.
