Coffee lovers will soon have another way to get their favorite coffee blend as Starbucks has opened Drive Up Order at 1,700 U.S. Target locations. Including Oklahoma Target stores.
The new Drive Up Order will be a contactless pick-up service offered by Target that will allow customers to order in the mobile app.
When the customer is ready to pick up they can click the "I'm Here" button on the app to let the store know they have pulled into the curbside pickup spot. By October customers will be able to add a Starbucks drink or food item to their Drive-Up orders.
The most popular Starbucks Drive Up items so far have been iced brown sugar oat milk shaken expresso, the birthday cake pop, and iced caramel macchiatos.
