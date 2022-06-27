OKLAHOMA CITY – Four prominent Oklahomans will receive Global Vision Achievement awards presented by Sister Cities International Oklahoma City on Friday, November 18. The luncheon will be held at the Embassy Suites at the OU Medical Center, from 11:15 a.m. – 1 p.m.
“Sister Cities International OKC Board of Directors voted unanimously to expand our Global Achievement awards to reflect the continued growth of Oklahoma City as a national leader in global cooperation at the municipal level, promoting cultural understanding and stimulating economic development,” said Mary Pointer, Sister
Cities OKC Past Board Chair. Presidential Advisor and Event Chair.
The 2022 Global Achievement Awards will honor Secretary Bill Lance, Justice Yvonne Kauger, Major General Rita Aragon, and Dr. William Parry.
Secretary Lance will receive the Global Vision Philanthropist Award. On June 1, Bill Lance was appointed as Secretary of State for the Chickasaw Nation. Prior to his appointment, Lance was the longest-serving Secretary of Commerce in the history of the Chickasaw Nation. Since he was first appointed to the role in 2009 annual net income generated by the Nation’s businesses more than tripled, with a compounding annual growth rate of 11 percent. Lance served as administrator of the Nation’s health system where, under the leadership of Governor Bill Anoatubby, he led development of the 370,000 square foot Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada.
Judge Kauger will be honored with the Global Vision Humanitarian Award. Kauger is a fourth-generation from Colony, Oklahoma. She graduated from Colony High School as class valedictorian and from Southwestern Oklahoma State University magna cum laude. She became a certified Medical Technologist to put herself through Oklahoma City University’s night law school and graduated first in her class. Kauger was the first woman judicial assistant to the Oklahoma Supreme Court for Justice Ralph B. Hodges. On March 14, 1984, she was appointed by Governor George Nigh as only the second woman named to the Oklahoma’s highest court.
Kauger was the first woman to serve as Vice Chief Justice and Chief Justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court and the last Chief Justice to address a joint session of the Legislature on the state of judiciary.
She has been inducted into the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame, a distinguished alumnus by the Oklahoma City University and Southwestern State University, Read Earth Ambassador of the Year, was adopted by the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, and received the Governor’s Arts Award twice, among countless other awards and honors.
Major General Rita Aragon is the recipient of the 2022 Global Leadership Service Award. From Dale, Oklahoma, Aragon served as the first female General Officer, first female commander of the Oklahoma Air National Guard, and first woman in the United States to command a state’s Air National Guard. She was selected as the first woman and the fourth Secretary of Veterans Affairs for the State of Oklahoma in 2010.
During her career Aragon served two tours in the Pentagon – as Assistant to the Secretary of Air Force for Financial Management and as Assistant to the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force for Manpower and Personnel. She was the senior Air National Guard officer responsible for military and civilian personnel, education, training and resource allocation.
The American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma YWCA, the Memorial Institute of Prevention of Terrorism, Integris Health Edmond, 4 Star Leadership for Tommy Franks, Folds of Honor, among others, have benefitted from her leadership.
Aragon’s awards and honors include the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force and Army Commendation. She has been named Oklahoma’s Woman of the Year by the Journal Record, Oklahoma Woman Veteran of the Year, and inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame.
Dr. Parry, recipient of the Global Lifetime Achievement Award, received his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and has devoted his life to medicine.
“Dr. Parry is truly one of the pioneers in Medicine in the United States,” Pointer said. “Oklahoma is truly fortunate to have him focus his energies and expertise in the field of Urology.
“As one of the longest reigning chairs of Urology, OU and Oklahoma reaped the fruits of Parry’s labors,” she added. “His devotion to patients, doctors in training and the community he so loved make this lifetime achievement award all the more fitting.
“At our core, Sister Cities OKC International recognizes, celebrates, and magnifies the catalytic power of people-to-people interaction through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation—one individual, one community at a time,” Pointer stated.
“Sister Cities International OKC recognizes private citizens, municipal officials, and business leaders for conducting long term programs of mutual benefit with our sister cities and promoting our mission to “Connect globally, thrive locally”.
“The 2022 Global Achievement Honorees have dedicated their lives to making the world a better place for each of us; from medicine, to law, philanthropy, and military service,” said Pointer.
“We owe each of these fine individuals a debt of gratitude,” Pointer continued. “Please join me on November 18th to celebrate the honorees and tell them how much we appreciate everything that they do.”
For more information, visit sistercities.org.
