OKLAHOMA CITY — Hot air balloons will take flight over Shawnee skies once again at the sixth annual FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest, scheduled for Friday,August 11 and Saturday, August 12. The free festival is hosted by The Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN).
Guests are invited to experience concerts, hot air balloon glows, a vendor market, fireworks, activities for kids and more.
Country music band Parmalee will headline the Balloon Fest on Saturday, August 12 at 9 p.m., at Raymond Peltier Park, 1702 S. Gordon Cooper Drive.
Parmalee got its start in North Carolina and is best known for its 2013 single “Carolina” and a 2021 collaboration with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way.”
The Risky Business Band will kick off Saturday’s performances at 5 p.m., followed by Cam Allen at 7 p.m.
Balloon Fest attendees will also enjoy music from Dustin Pittsley on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Fireflight 5K Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, August 12, at 6:30 a.m. Registration cost $40. The event will begin at Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center, 1899 Gordon Cooper Drive. Online registration is open now through August 9. Race day registration will NOT be permitted.
Guests at the FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival will have a chance to ride in hot air balloons and enjoy the entertainment from a birds’ eye view.
Tethered hot air balloon rides are available for purchase for $20 per person on a first come, first serve basis. There is no pre-registration for tethered rides, and guests are encouraged to arrive early.
Commercial balloon rides, lasting approximately 30-60 minutes, can be purchased in advance for $300. Registration for commercial flights opens July 11. Spots are limited
All balloon flights launch from the festival site. Passengers will be returned to the festival site in the balloon’s chase vehicle. All flights are strictly under the direction of the Balloonmeister. Sometimes, due to impending weather or present weather conditions, balloons will launch early, late or not at all. For more information regarding balloon rides, click here
The FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival will offer two days of balloon glows, balloon launches and rides, and family-friendly entertainment. While watching balloons and experiencing quality live entertainment, guests will experience some of Oklahoma’s best vendors and food trucks.
A variety of merchandise will be available for sale from regional artists, craftspeople and retailers at a vendor market.
The Outdoor Nation Expo – hunting and fishing show held at the FireLake Arena, 18145 Old Rangeline Road – will host hunting and fishing vendors and activities for those who enjoy the outdoors. Guests can expect archery and fishing activities indoors and out.
To learn more about the 2023 FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest and view an event schedule, visit firelakeballoonfest.com.
