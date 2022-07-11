SHAWNEE — Twenty-five hot air balloons will take flight over Shawnee skies once again at the fifth annual Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest, scheduled for Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13.
The Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) is hosting the free event and invites the public to attend a weekend featuring fireworks, a 5K fun run, an art show, a petting zoo, a kid-zone, a vendor market and other family-friendly activities.
Live music will be performed Friday and Saturday night and guests will have the opportunity to ride in hot air balloons and enjoy the entertainment from the sky.
The popular two-day event will take place at Raymond Peltier Park, located at 1702 S. Gordon Cooper Drive in Shawnee.
Tethered balloon rides are available on a first come, first served basis (weather permitting) for $20 Friday (August 12) evening, Saturday (August 13) morning and Saturday evening during the festival.
A variety of merchandise will be available for sale from regional artists, craftspeople and retailers at a vendor market. The Outdoor Nation Expo – hunting and fishing show held at the FireLake Arena – will host hunting and fishing vendors and activities for those who enjoy the outdoors. Guests can expect archery and fishing activities indoors and out.
Registration is now open for the 5K run. Limited RV spots are available for purchase. Balloon rides will go on sale July 12. Registration ends Aug. 11.
