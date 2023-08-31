The Paseo Arts District is open for business. Oklahoma’s popular arts destination is going through
renovations that are part of the Paseo Streetscape Project. Despite the current construction, the district
will remain open with plenty of parking so the public can come visit the district! With construction at the
intersections of 30th St and Paseo Drive, and at Walker Ave and Paseo Drive, visitors are encouraged to
enter the district through Dewey Ave, Lee Ave or NW 29th St.
This September, the Paseo Arts Association presents three new exhibitions, two of which strongly
emphasize photography. An opening reception will be held on the First Friday Sept. 1 from 6-9 pm in the
Paseo Arts & Creativity Center, 3024 Paseo. The photography exhibits will include the Juxtapositional
Harmony in Gallery I and Paseo PhotoFest in Gallery II.
Juxtapositional Harmony is a collection of nature photography by Wayne Ruff. Each photo features
subjects such as rock formations and wildflowers. While currently employed as a meteorologist, Ruff is a
passionate photographer. Ruff’s portfolio has come from many years of hiking and exploring the American
Southwest, becoming fascinated by how the same locations are presented through the changes in
season and weather. Through colorful textures and experimental angles, Ruff intends to represent the
contrast and congruence of nature through its large and small features.
Next, Paseo PhotoFest is the PAA’s annual photography juried show. It takes place each September and
includes all types of photography, whether they be traditional, digital or mixed media. This year’s show
features over 40 local artists juried by Mark Zimmerman. Zimmerman is a photographer and artist,
currently serving as a photography professor at the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) in Edmond.
He has worked as a chief photographer for the Edmond Sun and as a freelance photojournalist for the
Associated Press, Tulsa World, Los Angeles Times, USA Today and Getty Images. Mark's work has been
exhibited in galleries nationwide, including the SOHO Photo Gallery in New York City and the Oklahoma
State Capitol. Recently, he was granted funding from the National Endowment for the Arts for a camera
obscura installation in Tulsa's Historical Greenwood District in 2023.
Lastly, Gallery III will feature artwork by the Upstairs Studio Artists of the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center.
These artists include Debbie Flynn, Amy Jo Garner, PJ Acker and Mary Grabow. Each artist will feature
artwork they have created at the PACC, with mediums including painting, fiber art and sculpture.
For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org.
Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.
