Sedalia's Oyster and Seafood on Northwest 10th in Oklahoma City has been named as one of the best new restaurants that people should try in 2023 by Bon Appetite.
Grabbing a stool at the countertop is like sliding up to someone's home kitchen and the knickknacks and mismatched dinnerware add to the charm. Bon Appetite writer Jennifer Hope Choi says that the charm along with the fact that it was once a storage space that once was lived in makes it a place for outstanding seafood.
Choi suggests trying the focaccia with Szechuan oil and salt cod butter, the Oklahoma Paddlefish Caviar, grilled antichuchos, fried crispy cod cheeks with mojo rojo and the sorghum mousse.
She marveled that such a fine restaurant is found in land-locked Oklahoma.
The restaurant is open 5-10 Wednesdays through Saturdays and 5-8 on Sundays.
Seafood is highly nutritious and offers a variety of health benefits providing a source of healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals and may reduce the risk of coronary disease according to Healthline.
