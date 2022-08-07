OKLAHOMA CITY – The new southernmost section of Scissortail Park, a MAPS 3 project, will open to the public on Friday, September 23, and will connect to the north end of the Park via the Skydance Bridge.
A weekend of free activities are planned to celebrate the completion of the Core to Shore vision.
“Scissortail Park Takes Flight” presented by The Chickasaw Nation is supported by Richard and Glenna Tanenbaum, Griffin Communications, Express Employment Professionals, Bank of Oklahoma, First United Bank, Mercy, Strawberry Fields, and OG&E.
“Opening up another 32 acres of beautiful green space plus athletic courts and more, could not be more exciting for our organization and the community,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Myriad Gardens Foundation and Scissortail Park Foundation.
“Please plan to join us during the lower park’s opening weekend, September 23-25,” Heffernan added. “There are events and activities for everyone to discover all the cool new features to enjoy in the fully completed Scissortail Park. The Core to Shore vision of creating a vast green space, connecting the downtown core to the river, further transforms our city as a highly desirable place to live, work and visit.”
Once open, the newly-completed portion of Scissortail Park, which will nearly double the size of the Park to 70 acres, will feature two basketball courts, a soccer field, futsal court, and four pickleball courts, as well as a sports pavilion and small performance area.
The Nature Playgroundwill provide shady spots for children and families to interact with natural materials like boulders, logs, and sand, providing endless opportunities for creative play.
The newest areas of the Park will also have a wide variety of horticultural plantings to represent the prairies of this region with native grasses and wildflowers. Hundreds of new trees have been planted throughout the site for shade and to provide sheltered habitats for wildlife. A well lit Promenade and series of walking trails will extend south to the Oklahoma River Trails.
Scissortail Park Foundation, along with the City of Oklahoma City, MAPS 3, and its community partners, will host a weekend-long celebration that is free and open to the public September 23-25.
The three-day celebration, “Scissortail Park Takes Flight,” will include guided tours, children’s programming, music and dance, health and wellness activities, as well as a concert by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic. Many programs will be offered both in English and Spanish.
The sports courts will be available to the public for open play several hours each day, and will also showcase expo games with professional athletes.
The full schedule of events will be published in mid-August. Stay up-to-date at scissortailpark.org or follow on social media @scissortailpark for more details.
MAPS 3 is a $777 million, debt-free capital improvement program to improve the quality of life in Oklahoma City. It is funded by a 1-cent sales tax initiative that began in April 2010 and ended in December 2017. MAPS 3 funds eight projects: Downtown Convention Center, Scissortail Park, Modern Streetcar/Transit, Oklahoma River Improvements, Oklahoma State Fairgrounds Improvements, Senior Health and Wellness Centers, Trails and Sidewalks. Learn more at okc.gov/maps3.
Scissortail Park, in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City, is designed to connect people with nature and neighbors, according to the website.
The 36-acre upper park opened in September 2019 and features a variety of experiences ranging from ornamental gardens and woodlands to a lake and boathouse. The Park offers visitors a performance stage and great lawn, seasonal outdoor roller rink, an enclosed dog park, and interactive fountains.
Connected across Interstate 40 by the Skydance Bridge, the 32-acre lower park broke ground in November 2020, with expected completion by fall of 2022. There will be a focus on space for athletic events and pickup sports, with a soccer field, sports pavilion, pickleball courts, futsal court, and two basketball courts.
For more information, visit scissortailpark.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.