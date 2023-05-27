pic3
The Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble will present its 12th annual Summer Chamber Music Festival June 10, 11, 13 and 15 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 1201 N Robinson, near downtown Oklahoma City.
“Scenes from Childhood” features music for and about children, musical fairytales and the music of famous child prodigies.
Brightmusic's Summer Chamber Music Festival is intended as a musical celebration of children.
And by the way, children are always admitted at no charge to all Brightmusic concerts.
“Child Prodigy” 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 10, presents the music of two legendary child prodigies: Mozart and Mendelssohn, and two less-famous prodigies: Aaron Jay Kernis and Carl Maria von Weber, including Weber’s Piano Quartet in B-flat major.
“Stories and Rhymes (Children’s Concert for Children of All Ages)” , 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, the Mae Ruth Swanson Memorial Concert.
Featured are works by Poulenc, Schumann, Mozart and Hindemith based on childhood favorites, including Schumann’s beloved “Scenes from Childhood,” one of his best-known pieces for solo piano.
“Once Upon a Time” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, includes works by Ravel, Schumann, Morricone and local Chickasaw composer Jerod Tate, and includes Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” arranged for piano four hands, and Schumann’s “Fantasy Pieces for Clarinet and Piano.”
“Youthful Brilliance” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, presents early trios for winds by Poulenc and Beethoven and the Septet in E major by Joseph Miroslav Weber, “Aus Meinem Leben.” The Beethoven trio was composed when he was just 15 and bears the unmistakeable influences of another child prodigy, Mozart. It was discovered in Beethoven’s papers after his death in 1826 but was not published until 1888. Mere child’s play for the teenager from Bonn!
Free parking at First Baptist is available north and southwest of the building. Handicap access is available through the door under the awning on the south side of the building.
Tickets are $20 (free for students and activity duty military with ID), or save $30 with a festival pass ($50) available online or at the first two festival concerts. Existing season passes include the festival concerts.
The Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble is Oklahoma City’s foremost presenter of classical chamber music. For more information, visit us at www.brightmusic.org . Disclosure: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper, who prepared this story for the print edition, is an uncompensated member of the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma’s Board of Directors.
