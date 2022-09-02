Hailed by the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG) as "a dream come true," the Derrick Wang opera "Scalia/Ginsburg" was inspired by the friendship (and the judicial writings) of “liberal” jurist RBG and “conservative” legal icon Antonin Scalia, her colleague on the High Court.
Painted Sky Opera Company will present the production September 9-11 at Oklahoma Contemporary, in downtown Oklahoma City.
Described by OperaWire as “the kind of opera that should be everywhere” (OperaWire), Scalia/Ginsburg is a one-act operatic comedy by composer-librettist Wang about the unlikely friendship between U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia.
Inspired by the Justices’ own words, this “buoyant show with a deeply serious core” (Süddeutsche Zeitung) was first introduced at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013, ushering in the era of Supreme Court-themed art.
Premiered in 2015 at noted conductor Lorin Maazel’s Castleton Festival and revised for its 2017 production at The Glimmerglass Festival, Scalia/Ginsburg continues to be produced across the United States and abroad, receiving its Australian premiere in 2021 by Orchestra Victoria.
OperaDelaware’s 2019 mainstage production of Scalia/Ginsburg, the best-selling show in the company’s 76-year history, has been broadcast on national radio and featured on Live with Carnegie Hall.
The Los Angeles Times wrote, “Could we please make it a constitutional requirement that no one can be sworn into office in the White House or Congress without having first seen 'Scalia/Ginsburg'?”
Performed with orchestra in English with supertitles, 'Scalia/Ginsburg' is presented by special arrangement with Consequent Music.
The cast is listed as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg - Lauren Cook; Justice Antonin Scalia - Brian Cheney; and Commentator - Jonathan Moots.
The Artistic Staff includes Director - Rob Glaubitz; Music Director - Jan McDaniel; Technical Director - Scott Hynes; and Stage Manager - Lauren Hiemstra.
For ticket information, visit: https://www.paintedskyopera.org/scalia-ginsburg .
Information is also available by calling 405-951-0000 Wednesday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.