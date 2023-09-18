OKLAHOMA CITY – Accomplished saxophonist, educator and administrator Jonathan Nichol, DMA, has been named the next director of the University of Oklahoma School of Music. He previously served as interim director for the 2022-2023 academic year and has been on faculty as professor of saxophone since 2013.
“The OU School of Music is home to a remarkable community of dedicated faculty, staff and students,” Nichol stated. “As the director of the School of Music, I am thrilled to lead a program with such a rich history of academic and performance excellence. Teaching and working with our more than 450 amazing students is the best job in the world.”
Nichol continued, “I look forward to continued collaboration with my faculty colleagues as we not only uphold our longstanding tradition of excellence but develop new programs to improve the human experience and intersect with modern trends in music education, research, performance and technology.”
As a saxophonist, Nichol has performed extensively in the United States and abroad as a featured soloist with several orchestras and has premiered compositions by renowned composers. Nichol is a founding member of the h2 quartet, a chamber ensemble that won the Gold Medal at the 2007 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the First Prize at the inaugural North American Saxophone Alliance Chamber Music Competition in 2008.
Nichol has recorded and released seven studio albums with the h2 quartet, two solo albums and several more with other artists.
Nichol is the recipient of the University Distinguished Teaching Award (2017), recognizing teaching excellence at the undergraduate level. His saxophone students have won prizes in prestigious competitions such as the Music Teachers National Association National Chamber Music Competition, the MTNA Young Artist Solo Competition and the NASA Quartet Competition.
“It is a pleasure to announce the appointment of Jonathan Nichol as director of the OU School of Music,” said Mary Margaret Holt, dean of the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts.
“He is without question an accomplished musician and educator with achievements on the international, national and regional levels,” she said. “As interim director of the School of Music during the 2022-2023 academic year, his leadership resulted in the addition of a popular series of faculty recitals, the appointment of an exciting new cadre of faculty members and success in undergraduate student recruitment.
“We welcome Dr. Nichol to this position with enthusiasm and confidence and look forward to the continued excellence of our School of Music,” Holt added.
Nichol has served the School of Music on numerous committees at OU including the Strategic Planning committee, Graduate and Undergraduate Studies committees and the Outreach and Community Engagement committee. He is also a member of OU’s Faculty Evaluation Working Group, the Fine Arts Council, the Faculty Senate Advisory Committee to the Vice President of Research and the Faculty Appeals Board.
His regional service includes Region IV coordinator of the North American Saxophone Alliance and serving as the site host and co-chair of the Oklahoma Music Educators State Competition from 2018-2020.
Nichol is also director of the Great Plains Saxophone Workshop, the premier summer camp for high school and collegiate saxophonists. According to the press release, the workshop has grown into one of the largest single-instrument workshops in the country, starting with 38 students in 2014 to over 150 saxophonists from 20 states in 2019, ranging from middle school students through DMA candidates.
A Michigan native, Nichol received his doctor of musical arts and master of music in saxophone performance at Michigan State University. He studied with his father, John Nichol, professor of saxophone at Central Michigan University, where he received his bachelor of music education.
Nichol is a Yamaha and Vandoren Performing Artist.
The OU School of Music is presenting the annual Musical Mosaic Concert on Thursday, September 21, at 8 p.m. in Sharp Concert Hall. “This event will feature hundreds of performers from all across our school and there will be something for everyone on the program. It will be an exciting evening,” Nichol stated on Facebook.
“The concert will also be a fundraiser for our Friends of Music Patron Group and proceeds from the event go directly to the Friends of Music fund. The Friends of Music supports student scholarships and research and creative activity so your giving directly impacts student’s lives and we’re very grateful for your support.”
For more information about the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts visit ou.edu/finearts.
