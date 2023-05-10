MIDWEST CITY – Rose State College s preparing for another year of the popular Kids College and Teen Scene summer camps.
Registration is now open for the camps, which will be held from June 5 through July 27. Typically drawing more than 1,500 students to campus every summer, the camps span seven weeks with over 150 classes to choose from.
Designed to foster creativity through interactive experiences that stimulate learning, classes include a wide variety of activities. Topics range from STEM classes to video game design to sports, arts and more. Small class sizes and 100% certified teachers enhance the learning experience for the students.
In drone classes, kids learn how to spin, weave and flip through obstacles. The weeklong camp helps build curiosity, critical thinking, courage and creativity.
New Esports camps teach students how to smash with Kirby and Pikachu in ‘SuperSmash Brothers,’ play soccer in cars in ‘Rocket League’ and more. Other camp experiences teach 3D printing where the kids can even 3D print LEGOS. ‘Science of Flight,’ ‘Mural Art,’ ‘Special Effects Makeup,’ ‘Movie Making’ and ‘Photography’ are just a few samples of the camps available.
For animal lovers, ‘Fun with Alpacas’ gives kids the opportunity to interact with these gentle creatures.
Rose State encourages students entering first through ninth grade in the upcoming fall semester to enroll in Kids College.
Camp days run Monday through Thursday. Offerings include morning programs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., afternoon programs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and full-day programs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $90 per week for half-day camps and $200 per week for full-day camps.
Discounts are available for multi-student families, military and Rose State College staff and students. The City of Midwest City has allocated significant funds to Kids College Scholarships for ALL income-eligible residents.
For more information and to complete the scholarship application, visit midwestcityok.org/grants. Income-based tuition assistance is also available through the Rose State Scholarship program. Call 405-733-7488 for more information.
The safety and security of children attending Rose State Kids College and Teen Scene remain a top priority. The school utilizes KidCheck® for a safe and simple check-in experience. Prior to registering, parents should create a free account with www.kidcheck.com to obtain a four-digit PIN. Once the PIN is obtained, the Kids College online registration system ensures a convenient sign-up process. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2023KidsCollege.
Limited spots are available. For more information, contact the Kids College staff at (405) 736-0220 or visit www.workforce.rose.edu/stem.
About Rose State College:
Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is considered a top-ranked community college that has more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing, and is among the lowest tuition costs in Oklahoma.
