OKLAHOMA CITY – A first-of-its-kind whitewater competition is coming to RIVERSPORT's Oklahoma Regatta Festival this fall. Paddlemania will launch Sunday, October 1. The event will include a build-your-own boat contest, raft racing, freestyle competitions, kayak cross and more to the Riversport Rapids whitewater channel.
"From Riversport to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and beyond, competitive paddlesports are taking the world by storm,” said Riversport executive director Mike Knopp. “We invite the community to celebrate this momentum with us at Paddlemania and challenge all to enter the competition.”
Paddlemania will feature six whitewater competitions for participants of all skill levels, creating an action-packed event for competitors and spectators alike.
The Build Your Own Board event consists of two to six people who create their own rafts to paddle down the Riversport Rapids whitewater channel in a timed race. This competition is inspired by 2022’s Red Bull Rapids rafting event.
Battle of the Paddles – Teams of four are connected by rope in whitewater rafts and must paddle in a tug-of-war to determine the winner.
Corporate and Community Rafting – Rafting teams of six to eight paddle down the Riversport Rapids whitewater channel in a timed race.
Kayak Time Trials – Individual kayakers paddle down the Riversport Rapids whitewater channel in a timed race.
Extreme Kayak/Kayak Cross – Individual kayakers slide off a ramp 20 feet above the rapids in a head-to-head slalom challenge to the finish line.
Freestyle Exhibition/Roll Challenge – Individual kayakers demonstrate their freestyle skills, followed by a series of tests to see who can win the roll challenge.
Registration for Paddlemania is now open at riversportokc.org/paddlemania. Entry for the Build Your Own Boat competition is $50 per raft. All other event entries are included with a Riversport Day Pass, Season Membership or Annual Membership.
For more information about Riversport OKC, visit riversportokc.org.
