Rich Men North of Richmond. And, Rappers Right of Center.

It's hard to believe it was only a few days ago that Oliver Anthony released online a video.
With just a guitar, a forest setting and a couple of dogs to back him up, he sang an anthem of near-despair for men like him who feel as if they are both despised and ignored by the powerful, those "Rich Men North of Richmond."
Almost immediately, the song surged to the top of the Global Apple Music Top 100 list.
And soon after, a Rap music singer, producer named Gucci Mane asked his followers to help him seek time with Anthony. In an Instagram post at his laFlare1017, he said, “Aye fam I need y’all help on this one I’m trying sign these guys as my first country artists to 1017!!! I need the info asap."
And then, Raymond Lamont, known as the “Marine Rapper” released a tribute to “Rich Men North of Richmond”, which he praised as having "so much heart and soul." He sent his missive via 'X' -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
These particular items remind me of that time that the classic hymn, "Amazing Grace," had fallen out of favor with Episcopal Church, to the point it was deemed unworthy of inclusion in the Book of Common Prayer. Unbeknownst to the 'woke' leadership of that generation, the beautiful and stunningly talented Judy Collins had chosen the song for her album, "Colors of the Day," in 1972.
It became one of her greatest hits, and among the top songs released that year.
Not long after that, the Royal Scots Guards of Great Britain released, without words, one of their "old reliable" tunes -- Amazing Grace.
When I was a teacher, in varied settings "public" and "private", I told the story of Amazing Grace, composed in the Eighteenth Century by John Newton. Once a man of no particular conviction, he went to sea and "rose" (or sank, if you will) to the rank of Captain of a slave trip.
He became convinced of the evil of slavery and ultimately abandoned his 'trade' conducting poor souls into permanent captivity. He referred to himself as a "wretch" when referencing his redemption thanks to the Sacrifice, on the Cross, of Jesus Christ.
I wove Newton's stories into classroom instruction about the "middle passage" and conditions on the slave ships. First I detailed those conditions, working from original source materials, and illustrations of the structure of the ships, on which the enslaved passed the entire journey more or less stacked on top of each other.
With that background, I then sang Newton's song to the students.
Newton's song was a cry from the heart, as is Oliver Anthony's.
Anthony’s words are blunt, profane, not the sort of thing I would normally share with students.
But the words, however harsh, convey -- in this poet's the simple and unforgettable delivery -- a message to those who presently dominate public discourse.
Skilled and intelligent people are sneered at in elite circles, dismissed as if their concerns about taxes, “lifestyles,” and just everything else are immaterial to decision-makers – those “Rich Men North of Richmond.”
Newton’s human of praise to a God able and willing to forgive him for enslaving others became a classic, contributing to the end of slavery in England and an inspiration to American abolitionists.
Collins’ a capela opening gave the lie that hers was a god-less generation and yes, the song survived its generation’s wizards of woke. The Scots Guard rendition affirmed the relevance of … tradition.
Every now and then, in contemporary America, something gets through the noise.
Anthony’s cry of despair might inspire introspection for some in the elite, and only delivery of the Wisdom of the Ages – the love of God for each us -- into the hearts of millions can heal the breech that has become so clear in every nook and corner of American politics and culture.
All of that is just one man’s opinion, still protected in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, if not in everyday life.
Rich Men North of Richmond. And, Rappers Right of Center.
What comes next?
