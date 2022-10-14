breaking
Ric Keller learned to 'Chase the Bears'. Now he says to Forget the Critics: Pinpoint Your Gifts, Set Goals and Make Them Happen
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
Orlando, Florida — Former Congressman Ric Keller learned a valuable lesson from his four years in pre-med: that he didn’t like the sight of blood.
“In terms of my gifts, I knew I loved public speaking, that I could take complicated things and communicate them in a way that is easy to understand, and that I loved using humor to relax people and build rapport,” Keller writes in his new book, ‘Chase the Bears: Little Things to Achieve Big Dreams.’
Logic told him to continue on to medical school. Intuition tugged him toward law and politics.
His gut won, and in Chase the Bears, he shares the success principles that helped him pivot toward goals aligned with his purpose, with the aim of helping readers turn their own aspirations and thoughts into reality — no matter where they start in life.
Keller uses examples from familiar names like Steve Jobs, Dolly Parton, Jim Carrey, Steve Harvey and many others to bring these strategies to life.
“Chase the Bears is about becoming the best version of yourself by using your gifts and taking chances that are aligned with your purpose,” Keller said.
The book is divided into two sections: Connecting Your Gifts to Your Goals and Connecting with People.
In Part One, Keller starts with the importance of discovering your gifts, trusting your intuition and setting specific goals that are aligned with your purpose.
Readers learn how to take actions to move toward their dreams by taking educated risks and making persistent efforts to achieve each baby-step goal.
Part Two of the book is focused on connecting with people and cultivating authentic long-term relationships. Keller shows readers how to network the right way. He also explains why leading with boldness, civility, humility and a little humor will make them leaders worth following.
Woven with fascinating anecdotes about others who have made their dreams come true, ‘Chase the Bears’ aims to inspire readers to trust their instincts, use their gifts and never stop pursuing their dreams.
Life After Politics
Before the modern era of hyper-partisan and uber-bitter political campaigns, Keller had a successful decade in Florida politics. He was known as a moderately conservative member of the GOP.
He began and ended those years with close races.
In 2000, he finished second in a primary, then rallied to defeat a fellow Republican (Bill Sublette) with 52 percent of the vote. Then, in the year of George W. Bush's narrow victory over Al Gore in battle for the Sunshine State's Electoral Votes, Keller garnered 51 percent to squeak past the Democratic nominee, Linda Chapin.
He then won two elections comfortably, with 65 percent backing in the 2002 general election, and 60 percent in 2004. He gained 72 percent in the 2006 party primary, but only 53 percent against the Democrat in the November election.
In 2008, Rep. Keller had a competitive Republican primary, holding the nomination with 53% support, before losing the general election.
Alan Grayson, a Democrat, won the congressional seat with 52% backing.
On that same day, the Democratic presidential nominee carried Florida, securing 52% of the total vote within what had been Keller's district for a decade.
After that defeat, however, Keller set out to prove there was life after politics.
About former U.S. Representative Ric Keller: Congressman Keller served eight years in the U.S. House of Representatives. He chaired the House Higher Education subcommittee and served on the Judiciary and Education committees. Today, he is an attorney, writer, humorist, motivational speaker and television commentator. His TEDx Talk, “The Power of Self-Deprecating Humor,” was the sixth most-watched TEDx Talk in the world in May 2022. Keller received his bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University, where he graduated first in his class, and his law degree from Vanderbilt Law School. He lives in Winter Park, Florida, with his wife, Lori, and their blended family.
Visit his website at www.rickeller.net.
Chase the Bears: Little Things to Achieve Big Dreams. Publisher: HCI Books
Releaseed in late September 2022. ISBN-10: 0757324487, ISBN-13: 9780757324482, Trade Paperback, 256 pages.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel adapted this feature from a press release received from Helen Cook of the Ascot Media group in Friendswood, Texas. McGuigan wrote the section above with the title 'Life After Politics."
