Miami, Florida — The disruption to daily routines; the stresses of shopping, decorating and hosting; and the pressure to feel joyful throughout the holiday season can take a toll on relationships, cautions world-renowned psychologist and relationship expert Dr. Carmen Harra.
“The advice is, try to spend more quality time; try to honor each other; try to think about togetherness, family; and especially, give a meaningful gift,” Harra said.
“Think beyond the season and into the future.”
A press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel noted that, "For those not currently in committed relationships, Harra advises taking time over the holidays for reflection and introspection."
She said, “It’s not the time to start something new. It’s the time to introspect and find out if you are in good standing. It’s the time to heal. During the holidays, ask yourself, who do I want to be with? What is my match? What is my archetype?”
Harra is considered by many an authority in the fields of self-help, spirituality, love relationships and dating, and she helps her clients live more consciously and make choices that lead to happier and healthier relationships by first guiding them on a journey of personal introspection.
“By personally guiding you to a deeper understanding of your own being, I will provide you with tools that will help you to heal your past, use your free will wisely, attract the right relationships and create a more joyful future,” Harra said.
Harra is also the author of 'Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes', in which she explains the seven main archetypes people encounter, the promises they hold as well as the challenges they pose to relationships.
Ultimately, she says her aim is to help people find and keep the love they deserve: an authentic, impassioned relationship that reflects honesty, integrity and reliability.
"‘The one’ will not be a perfect person, but they will be perfect for you,” Harra said.
Biographical and other information: Now in the midst of a flurry of work and news media appearances, Dr. Carmen Harra is described as an “intuitive psychologist, bestselling author, radio show host and relationship expert. Over the past 30 years, she has helped more than 40,000 people rediscover peace of mind, reclaim personal power and regain joy. Her clients come from all walks of life, from the lady next door to Hollywood celebrities and eminent politicians.”
She has been featured in such publications as The New York Times, New York Post, and New York Daily News, and on shows like Good Morning America, The View, Good Day New York, the Today show and Fox News. She currently hosts Miracle Guidance for Everyday Life every Tuesday on OMTimes Radio and Live Now! every Friday on KMET 1490 AM/ABC News Radio Affiliate.
For more information, visit www.CarmenHarra.com. Follow her on Instagram (carmenharra) or Facebook (DrCarmenHarra).
Harra is the author of the international bestsellers Everyday Karma, Decoding Your Destiny, The Eleven Eternal Principles and Wholeliness, as well as ‘The Karma Queens' Guide to Relationships’ and ‘Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes’.
Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel adapted this story from a press release sent by Justine Walker of Ascot Media Group, Inc., a source of information based in Friendswood, Texas that Pat trusts.
