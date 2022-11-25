On Thanksgiving Day, the best riders in the world began the intense preliminary competition at the National Reining Horse Association’s premier and most prestigious event, the NRHA Futurity & Adequan® North American Affiliate Championships. The event, which runs through Dec. 3, draws exhibitors from around the globe, who will vie for a piece of a purse that exceeds $2,000,000, highlighted by a life-changing $350,000 check for the Level 4 Open Champion.
Under the lights of the historic Jim Norick Coliseum, the mettle of talented 3-year-old reining horses will be tested as they navigate through the signature circles, spins, and sliding stops the event is known for. At the same time, top riders and horses of all ages from across North America compete for major titles in the Adequan® Arena, hoping to nab a coveted championship and take major strides to clinch a year-end title as well.
While there are several futurities throughout the year, only one is known simply as “The Futurity.” Since its debut in 1966 in Columbus, Ohio, the show has grown from a handful of entries to more than 600 in the main event alone.
The payout has expanded, and, in the words of a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, “to say it has done so significantly would be an understatement. This year’s L4 Open Champion will leave Oklahoma City $350,000 richer and in possession of one of the largest limited-age event championship check in the western performance horse industry. Not only that, but the L4 Open Reserve Champion will win a guaranteed $150,000.”
Non-Professional riders will also win big, with the Level 4 Non Pro title being accompanied by a check for $75,000. The event release continued, “Don’t let the designation of ‘Non Pro’ fool you – these competitors are every bit as formidable as those in the Open. They just don’t train horses for other people.” The CINCH Non Pro Finals will be held Friday, December 2 beginning at 9 a.m.
Trade Show Featured
In addition to world-class competition, the NRHA Futurity boasts an impressive trade show with vendors ranging from clothing to furniture, western tack, décor, and more. In fact, the first three days of the event feature free admission so that everyone can come to enjoy some post-holiday shopping to prepare for Christmas.
One of the best, largest, and most exciting shopping opportunities will be on December 1. That’s because the NRHA Markel Futurity Sales will be held in the Sale Arena. This is described as “a great opportunity to see some of the best horses the industry has to offer, from prospects to producers and everything in between. Last year the high seller – a yearling mare named Deja Vue (Gunnatrashya x Dun Its Déjà vu) commanded an impressive $170,000.”
Find more information about the NRHA Markel Futurity Sales at nrha.com/sales
Tickets for the 2022 NRHA Futurity & Adequan® NAAC are on sale now and can be purchased here:
here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/3478?cobrand=oksf&_ga=2.205203728.1049511266.1668788080-1014253307.1668460475
Complete information, including draws, results, and more, can be found at NRHAFuturity.com.
