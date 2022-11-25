Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.