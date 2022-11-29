In the normal course of events, the calendar brings us to ... GivingTuesday. It's a nice day and a great way to act practically to boost varied worthy causes every year.
Here's another way to give those gifts that keeps on giving for GivingTuesday 2022.
On the Facebook page for Oklahoma City's Redbud Classic today (November 29) there are found encourging words in that direction.
First, "Your donation is gifted straight back into the community."
Second, "You help keep the Oklahoma City tradition of fun, fitness and philanthropy alive in our community."
And last but absolutely not least: You support the 2023 beneficiary of the Classic, "Wings A Special Needs Community — a local nonprofit working to enhance the lives of adults with developmental disabilities."
Some details from Redbud's promotional team can be found here:
https://redbud.org/ . Go to the website or the Facebook page to sign up for the 2023 run.
According to information provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, the "Wings" organization helps "adults with developmental disabilities through social, vocational and residential programs."
For some greater detail about the Redbud Classic and Wings Special Needs Community, check out this newspaper’s October story here:
https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/2023-redbud-classic-race-weekend-to-benefit-adults-with-disabilities-in-support-of-wings-special/article_da730168-4d70-11ed-8be8-dfe8debc6944.html
To sum up, registering for the run is way to help yourself to better health (and that's fine) but even better, to ameliorate local needs through the #GivingTuesday movement.
