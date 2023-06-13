Oklahoma City -- Love finds a way to thrive despite all obstacles!
That is the "simple" theme for the next opera program for the Painted Sky Opera troupe, Oklahoma's professional opera company.
For more than 120 years, LA BOHÈME by Giacomo Puccini has thrilled audiences with its lush melodies and vivid characters, following six passionate friends as they create an artistic life together despite poverty and tragedy.
Painted Sky Opera’s production takes on a distinctly Oklahoman flavor with its updated setting inspired by Oklahoma City’s Paseo District.
Performed fully staged in Italian with English supertitles featuring the Painted Sky Opera Orchestra and Canterbury Youth Voices.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. the evenings of June 23 and 24 at the Hudiburg Chevrolet Center, 6000 Prosper Boulevard on the Rose State College Campus in Midwest City, 73110.
Come 90 minutes prior to curtain to grab dinner at food trucks, enjoy pre-show performances by Canterbury Youth Voices and the Painted Sky Opera artists, and learn more about the opera in a pre-show talk about LA BOHÈME.
Purchase tickets online or by calling (405) 594-8300
The cast incudes J. Warren Mitchell as Rodolfo, Gabrielle Gillian as Mimi, Mary McDowell as Musetta, Erik Larson as Marcello, Jonathan Moots as Colline, Joseph Leon as Schaunard, Yu He as Benoit/Alcindoro and Ethan Snowden as Parignol.
The 2023 Painted Sky season will consist of three shows: Puccini's "La Boheme" June 23 & 24, Mozart's "Don Giovanni" July 21 & 22 and the finale, "The Turn of the Screw" September 29 & 30.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/the-turn-of-the-screw----painted-sky-looks-to-2023-season/article_012d34e4-e6d3-11ed-868d-9757616dea29.html )
For ticket information (Season Subscriptions or any of trio of shows), visit: https://www.paintedskyopera.org/buytickets
The "snail mail" address is Painted Sky Opera, P.O. Box 969, Edmond, OK 73083.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this story for posting, drawing from online information. Pat selected from online sources the photographs to share with readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.