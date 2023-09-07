Before the Oklahoma Freedom return to downtown Oklahoma City for their annual homestand in the Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series, they have been lighting up the scoreboard at the preceding league events.
In 2022, PBR (Professional Bull Riders) shook up the sporting world, launching a new league, PBR Teams, which transformed bull riding from an individual sport into one where riders compete on teams.
The league launched with eight founding teams, including the Oklahoma Freedom, the Sooner State’s first-ever, and only, pro bull riding team.
Simple format for PBR Teams
* During the regular season, the teams compete across 10 events, playing a five-on-five bull riding game daily.
* During the season, each team welcomes the seven other continents in PBR Teams, hosting a three-day homestand, while also participating in two, two-day neutral site events. When the dust settles, each team’s regular-season 28 game win-loss record seeds them into the progressive elimination PBR Teams Championship in Las Vegas.
* Following three days of intense competition in Sin City, the last team standing is crowned the PBR Teams Champions.
For this year’s second season, team returns determined to reach nothing short of the 2023 PBR Teams Championship.
The Oklahoma Freedom compete under the leadership of Head Coach, and Oklahoma-native, Cord McCoy and Assistant Coach, and 2009 World Champion, Kody Lostroh.
While the Freedom have returned numerous veteran riders, including Captain Eli Vastbinder and Casey Roberts, the team has also welcomed several new faces who have already made a difference including Elizmar Jeremias, Alex Cerqueira and Thiago Salgado.
When the season launched in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the team went 1-1 to climb to an early No. 4 rank in the league standings. The team garnered a victory against the Arizona Ridge Riders, but lost their contest against the Kansas City Outlaws, failing to make the 8 in any of their five outs.
(https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/w7x0hjt5kmjro4y8cpnwh/Oklahoma-Freedom-Recap_Cheyenne.docx?rlkey=4k45wuif6l8djh95o3gli50cr&dl=0 )
At the next event in Kansas City, the Freedom remained No. 4 in the league after going 2-1 in game play. While they best the Texas Rattlers and Missouri Thunder, they did not have enough to knock off the host Kansas City Outlaws.
((https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/9j9vszzgba0mmb9nb34jc/Oklahoma-Freedom-Recap_Kansas-City.docx?rlkey=90pgr7faqc7gs1v7myfwp4ur9&dl=0 )
Improving as the season progressed, the Freedom climbed to No. 3 in the league the next weekend after going 2-0 in neutral-site game play in Anaheim, California. They earned the perfect record after knocking off the Missouri Thunder and Nashville Stampede.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/oklahoma-freedom-claw-their-way-to-second-place-in-the-professional-bull-riders-team-series/article_d7cf3026-402c-11ee-acb3-47899d746d62.html )
The Freedom then continued their upward momentum at Nashville, climbing to No. 2 in the league after going 2-1. While their four-game win streak came to an end after losing to the Rattlers, they began the event in Music City with back-to-back wins against the Thunder and the Carolina Cowboys.
(https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/zo2n29lfb9jh8hnfympwu/Oklahoma-Freedom-Recap_Nashville.docx?rlkey=onbvuucewkel022lkxz5sk47e&dl=0 )
Ranked No. 2 in the league with a 7-3 record, the Freedom trailed the No. 1 Austin Gamblers by a mere two games as they entered the final competition remaining before PBR Teams buck into downtown Oklahoma City for Freedom Fest September 8-10 at Paycom Center.
During this week’s homestand at the Paycom Center – where some tax-funded improvements have been made, and others are planned -- the Oklahoma Freedom will play Carolina Cowboys (Sept. 8), Texas Rattlers (Sept. 9) and Arizona Ridge Riders (Sept. 10).
For tickets, go to PBR.com Ticketmaster.
Friday’s game with Carolina is at 745 p.m. Central Daylight Time
Saturday’s game with Texas is at 645 p.m. CDT
The homestand concludes Sunday against Arizona, at 1:45 p.m. CDT.
Paycom Center is located at 100 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City, 73102
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working with maerial provided by Kaycie Albert, a Team PBR publicist.
