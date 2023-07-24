A call for entries for FEAST by the Paseo Arts Association, a micro-granting program for artists. FEAST is one of many programs that provide for development of artists and to inspire the community through the arts.
FEAST stands for Funding Emerging Artists with Sustainable Tactics. The program helps artists discover their creative visions through patronage through the community.
After each entry has been reviewed five finalists will be announced and patrons can purchase tickets to see the finalist give a five-minute pitch, while enjoying dinner.
After all of the presentations have been given the audience will get to vote for their favorite project and the winning proposal will be given a grant generated with ticket sales which will be a 50/50 split for the artist and the dinner.
In the past grants generated from FEAST have ranged from $700-$2000 and were used to fund diverse projects. The most recent FEAST grant was awarded to Kris Newlin for her tapestry portrait project. People of the Prairie, portraits of Oklahomans with the inclusion of loved one lost to homicide.
Other winners include a sculptor, children's book authors and a fiber artist. Any artist can submit their proposals by Friday, Sept. 5th and finalists will be notified by Sept. 12th.
For application criteria, submission details, rules and to view the Paseo FEAST 2023 application to to thepaaok.org/feast. FEAST will take place on Tues, Oct. 3rd at the City and State Event Space, in partnership with Paseo Grill, on 19 NE 6th St. Tickets will be available for $40 each.
The Paseo Arts Association is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has developed the Paseo Arts District into one of Oklahoma's most popular arts destinations. The district is home to many businesses, including 20 interactive galleries and 14 restaurants and bars. Programs such as FEAST are part of the organization's vision to enrich, educate and inspire the community through the arts.
For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaaok.org for membership information.
