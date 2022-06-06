OKLAHOMA CITY - Explore ‘oceans of possibilities’ at the library with Pioneer Library System’s Summer Learning Challenge 2022.
Also known as SLC, the Summer Learning Challenge is a great way to continue learning during the summer months, according to Ashley Welke, Director of Community Engagement & Learning at PLS.
Welke knows just how crucial this time of year is for students.
“Summer is such an important time,” Welke said. “Our goal with SLC is to prevent summer learning loss and engage community members of all ages in connecting, reading, and learning. Research shows that students who fall behind over the summer are less likely to graduate from high school or go on to college.”
SLC is not just for younger students. With categories for Early Childhood, Child, Teen, and Adult, this is one summer activity for the whole family, Welke noted.
Now through August 15, the SLC encourages participants to log their time spent reading, learning, or at library events, both in-person and virtual. Once logged, one minute of learning becomes one point, and that point goes towards a community goal of 7 million points.
Upon surpassing the community goal, the Pioneer Library System Foundation will donate books to children enrolled in WIC (Women, Infants and Children) programs throughout the PLS service area of Cleveland, McClain, and Pottawatomie counties.
The Summer Learning Program helps participants to stay sharp, learn new things, and give back to the community, all while logging points to earn prizes.
Participants complete the SLC upon reaching 1,000 points and can select items from their library’s treasure chest at 250, 500, and 750 points. Those signed up in the Early Childhood, Child, and Teen categories also get a free book at 1,000 points.
For each age category, every 1,000 points logged will earn an entry for the grand prize drawing! Grand prizes at each branch will include Blockaroo Magnetic Foam Builders for Early Childhood, STEM robot building kits and Lego Classic brick boxes or fort building kits for the Child category, Remali CaptureCam 4K camera kits for the Teen group, and Samsung Galaxy tablets for the Adult category.
“The best thing about the SLC is the fact that your brain is engaged in one of the healthiest activities one can imagine--an activity that is building sophisticated pathways in the brain, igniting imagination, expanding vocabulary, improving empathy, concentration, and social-emotional skills!” said librarian Kim Zahller, a 25-year SLC veteran at PLS.
“Not only that, when grown-ups read to children, play games with them, help them with experiments, take them to zoos and museums and parks or learn a new skill with them, it also strengthens bonds and encourages play, which is children's most underrated mode of learning,” Zahller added.
For more information about Pioneer Library System’s Summer Learning Challenge and related events, visit https://pioneer.beanstack.org/reader365. For additional calendar events, click here.
