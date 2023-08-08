Oklahoma City -- Perhaps the most unexpected film box office breakout hit of Summer 2023 is “Sound of Freedom,” the film about the stunning rescue of children who had been kidnapped and forced in sexual slavery.
The powerful narrative of the film is a "based-on-a-true-story" that distills a truthful incident (with less than the usual "artistic license"). It is also a "ripped-from-the-headlines" tale that seems to be more-or-less repeating itself, as history often does.
The story behind the story – some time in the future – might be a tale of the oddities and contradictions of the movie business itself. Perhaps what follows is a first draft of that story – with a mere sketch of how “the media” (meaning the left-of-center cultural and political mainstream news and information organizations) have covered the story
Tony Kinnett, an investigative columnist for The Daily Signal (the news arm of the Heritage Foundation) yesterday reported:
"While 126 more suspects in child trafficking and child sexual exploitation are eating prison food today, many legacy media outlets are eating crow."
He continued, "Less than a month after liberal and left-wing media outlets slammed the child sex-trafficking docudrama 'Sound of Freedom' for supposedly being a rallying point for 'QAnon supporters,' conspiracy theorists, and 'Dads with Brainworms,' the FBI announced the arrests of 126 suspects in a massive child-trafficking investigation.
"The FBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and state and local law enforcement agencies collaborated in 'Operation Cross Country XIII,' resulting in the rescue of '59 actively missing children,' Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a prepared statement on Aug. 1."
Kinnett pointed out the split-personality dichotomy of several mainstream news organizations.
National Public Radio, for example, hAs covered sex-trafficking arrests 22 times in the past ten years.
But in its coverage of "Sound of Freedom" NPR featured academics asserting that the film would make victims "more invisibe and more vulnerable to exploitation."
Kinnett also noted that "None of the outlets that were scathingly critical of 'Sound of Freedom' cared to mention the Department of Health and Human Services’ estimates that anywhere from 240,000 to 325,000 women and children are trafficked in the U.S. annually."
(https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/08/07/fbi-operation-proves-media-was-wrong-about-sound-freedom/?utm_source=TDS_Email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MorningBell&mkt_tok=ODI0LU1IVC0zMDQAAAGNc6XPLbOf4dtasbs39SWCr3L8WrPWlbur7xO38X0DHCJjBsFopZW2yLym63LdQ3QjaC0pqUvEd8wUyL1F9yyUiPEblY7eOn_VOVe1Tb71mCsLCUmITQ ).
The movie starring Jim Caveziel cost $14 million to make but had more than $164 million domestic office through the weekend – with worldwide distribution just beginning.
In foreign venues, gross receipts (and profit margin) for the film will accelerate.
While the film attracted more “woke” review criticisms as it garnered more and more viewers, it has gained plaudits from, among others, the critic for Variety Magazine who said it was a “solidly made and disquieting thriller.”
Most work on the film was actually completed in 2018 (when the trafficking issue was already at a crisis stage), but Disney Corporation, after gaining rights to the movie, did not advance it.
As a result, Angel Studios bought back the rights, “crowd-sourced” late production costs and early receipts, as it prepared to release the movie this spring.
After a July 4 nationwide release, The film rapidly gained more positive reviews, including a City Sentinel-Tulsa review posted on The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City) website.
( https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/movie-review-sound-of-freedom/article_89178d76-2596-11ee-b9af-6b81a0e2353c.html. )
There, Brad Harell observed “Thankfully, the movie is never graphic. It relies more on what is implied than what is shown. It’s an old tactic used in many horror movies to make audiences use their imaginations, and here, that effect is terrifying.”
In an age where celebrity endorsements (or ‘cancellations’) seem more important than at any point in human history, a number of Hollywood notables have defended the film. This includes actress Mira Sorvino, who portrays the wife of the Homeland Security agent hero portrayed by Cavaziel.
Sorvino has long been dedicated to alerting America and the world to exactly the same human trafficking concerns raised by state Senator Micheal Bergstrom, the Oklahoma Women’s Commission, former Oklahoma officials Todd Lamb (lieutenant governor and, before that, Senate President Pro Temp) and Peterson (a Tulsas legislator), and Mr. Harrell identify in their passionate statements.
(https://www.capitolbeatok.com/reports/micheal-bergstrom-of-adair-oklahoma-joins-the-ranks-of-human-freedom-defenders-requesting-legislation-to-educate-students-on-kidnapping-and-trafficking/ )
In 2020, the actress spoke at a worldwide forum to describe her dismay that trafficking, and its ties to many other offenses against human rights, were not a focus of everyday concern.
(https://www.reuters.com/article/us-women-trafficking-sorvino-trfn-idUSKBN20T0CE )
She became a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador to Combat Human Trafficking, in 2009. In recent times, she has remained sympathetic to groups and causes such as #MeToo and “Time’s Up.”
And, she is without apology praising the work of her colleagues in the “Sound of Freedom” film.
In a recent tweet, she declared “Sound of Freedom is NOT a political movie. It’s a beautiful, inspiring film w/an uplifting ending that should ignite a [fire] in every viewer’s [heart] to get involved to end [child sex trafficking] of 2 million+ kids in our day.”
After attending the film's premiere, Sorvino wrote on her Facebook page: "My role is not large but the children in this movie give incredible performances which will hopefully open your hearts to the over 2 million children trapped in modern slavery."
(https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=2808923332583651&set=pcb.2808923392583645 )
Sex trafficking is not new, of course.
It is a scourge of the past, the present and, for at least some time to come, the future.
But a wise man once told me that “nothing in human history is inevitable – neither the rise and fall of great nations, nor the dawning of another day.”
If enough days remain, perhaps the decline and fall of human sex trafficking of children can be a cause for celebration, instead of yet another reason for the mavens of mainstream culture to despise conservative who tell the truth.
Notes: Patrick B. McGuigan of The City Sentinel is an award-winning arts and entertainment writer.
