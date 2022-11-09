Oklahoma City -– The Paseo Arts Awards are set for Thursday, November 17 at the historic Skirvin Hilton Hotel.
Tickets went on sale late last month. Sponsorships available for this, the 16th Annual Paseo Arts Awards Dinner.
This year’s award recipients are: Paul Medina, Lifetime Achievement Award; Hui Cha Poos, Artist of the Year Award; Nathan Lee, Michi Susan Award; Virginia Sitzes, Emerging Artist Award and Brian Fitzsimmons, Placemaking Award.
“We believe that the act of recognition serves to educate the public about Oklahoma’s rich artistic community and its increasingly vibrant and robust contemporary arts culture,” says Amanda Bleakley, executive director.
Tickets are available at https://thepaseo.wufoo.com/forms/meqv3r30zvcx80/.
Individual tickets are $85, VIP are $150 and sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Returning as Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Lance McDaniel -- with the Sarafina Byrd Band playing during the reception.
A curated auction with art, jewelry and a five-night stay in a private Breckinridge, Colorado condo will be offered.
The Paseo Arts Association, a 501 c3 non-profit, started the Paseo Arts Awards in 2007 to celebrate and recognize artists and art supporters who have made a strong contribution to the arts in our state and helped to shape Oklahoma City into a better place to live.
For more information, go to thepaseo.org or call 405-525-2688.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel is a proud supporter of the Paseo Arts Association and the creative spirits working along historic Paseo Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.