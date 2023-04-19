The Paseo Arts Festival is right around the corner. The midtown arts organization seeks both volunteers and business sponsors to help pull the event off.
The Paseo Arts Association has more than 400 shifts for volunteers over four days that need to be filled to make its festival happen - it can’t do it without you. Read below for further details.
This year's festival will take place during Memorial Day Weekend, May 27, 28 & 29. Volunteer shifts are three hours and include a free t-shirt and beverage ticket per shift. Volunteer categories include:
Beverage Tents
Children's Area
Artist Hospitality
Music Stages
Festival Info Tent
Festival Merchandise
Parking Attendant
Recycle Rangers
There are age requirements. People must be 14 years of age to volunteer without a parent or guardian. All drink tent volunteers must be 21 years of age.
Organizers are also looking for businesses that are avid fans of the arts to support the festival. Your support can enhance the festival and help in the Paseo Arts Association's mission to strengthen the arts in Oklahoma.
To learn more, call the Paseo Arts Association at 405-525-2688 or
contact Amanda Bleakley at amanda@thepaseo.org
