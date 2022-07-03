Oklahoma City -- First Friday has come and gone – but the wonderful offerings in the Paseo Arts District continue all month long.
Here are some highlights, compiled from a weekend review of what’s still ahead for July. The use of “we” is in the voice of the artists and/or proprietors. …
Armando Originals, 2928B Paseo: Custom-made garments for all occasions made by Armando Ortiz. Please call 405-314-8273 with any questions.
Betsy King, 3001 Paseo: We are a unique shoe shop designed to cater to women with a desire for well-made stylish shoes that reflect her personal taste. The styles range from funky & colorful to chic and sophisticated, curated to reflect the modern women of Oklahoma City.
The Brow Parlor, 2807 Walker #6: We pride ourselves in offering the best experience as we offer three different types of hair removal: threading, sugaring, waxing & skincare treatments. Our mission is to offer a place where all can come in relax and enjoy their hair removal and skincare treatments.
Burger Punk, 3012 N Walker: We will have a 'Yaki Burger' feature which is a ground pork patty on a sesame seed bun with honey pineapple teriyaki glaze and asian cabbage slaw.
Contemporary Art Gallery, 2928 Paseo: Renee Jones is our featured artist for July. Jones enjoys the challenge of working in multiple mediums: encaustic, alcohol ink, acrylic, oil pastels, collage and leather. She finds that each medium speaks its own language, which she calls creative cross-talk. Her artistic goal is to invoke the viewer’s imagination as she expresses her own creative thoughts in the art. In addition to a wide range of art mediums, Jones’s July show will include a number of unique leather sculptures: totems, masks and large-scale art pieces.
Carpe Artem, 1104 N.W. 30 St.: Join us on July 1 for a journey of all things Frida only at Carpe Artem. La Vida Frida features the work of Sheree Greider and Theresa Hurt. Greider and Hurt bring their dual visions of Frida Kahlo to life ranging from lifelike to whimsical pieces. This location is one of Pat’s favorites – next door to the House of Clay at the southwest corner of N.W. 30 ST. and N. Western Avenue.
Eden Boutique, 3014 Paseo: Stop in and see all the new summer dresses we have coming in daily.
Flora Bodega, 3020 N Walker Avenue: Stop in our in-person grocery store that is open seven days a week featuring over 70 local vendors, local art, plants, gardening supplies, wine, beer and more!
Gorō Ramen, 3000 Paseo: Be sure to try July's Monday Night Ramen Features.
In Your Eye, 3005 Paseo: Our resident artists welcome the peak summer months with a group art show. From jewelry, fused glass and mosaics, our artists produce art photography, acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings as well as works in graphite and charcoal. Also, we are now open on Tuesdays from 12-5 p.m., in addition to Fridays and Saturdays.
JW Jewelry & Home, 3018 Paseo: Make the summer last as long as possible with long, simple necklaces by JW. Also, shop our pink ribbon sale! All items marked with pink are 30% off.
JRB Art at the Elms, 2810 N. Walker: A hot show with cool art and music introduces new work from three long-established Oklahoma City artists, Rea Baldridge, Joseph Mills and Suzanne Owens. All shows will be available for viewing through Aug. 30.
Literati Press, 3010 Paseo: July is a huge month for Literati Press. We introduce Haunted, Beloved and The Black-Jack Demon V1. Haunted, Beloved drops July 20, and is the triumphant return of Alterici's drawing of comics after surgery to mitigate carpal tunnel syndrome. The Black-Jack Demon V1 collects the first three issues of oil-painter-turned-comic-creator Nick Hermes, as well as his single issue of Eternity Corridor. Stop by and pick up your copies in July.
Oklahoma Shakespeare, 2920 Paseo: Spark your child's imagination and talent with Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park's Young Company Theatre Camp between July 11-15 from 10 a.m-4:30 p.m. Under the direction of Nicholas Bartell, your teen will learn the fundamentals of classical acting in a week-long experience, ending with a culminating performance in the newly renovated black box indoor theatre on the last day. The camp is $250 per student.
Paseo Arts Association, 3024 Paseo: Join the Paseo Arts Association (PAA) as Verdean Evergarden's exhibit, Un-Finished, continues in Gallery I. The PAA's annual juried Print on Paseo show continues in Gallery II which showcases all forms of printmaking ranging from traditional style to contemporary. This year's juror is Marwin Begaye, an internationally exhibited printmaker and painter. All shows will run through July 30.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/art/join-paseo-for-the-first-friday-gallery-walk-on-july-1/article_e9714ab6-f164-11ec-be80-dff33731208a.html)
Paseo Plunge Gallery, 3010 Paseo: This show opened July 1. It is a show featuring analog collage work by Brain Check, aka Brian Cheek, and paintings by Clover Before Christ, aka Clover Bitting-Cheek. We are excited to feature these two talented artists, who just happen to be father and daughter. The show will run through Wednesday, August 3.
Paseo Gallery One, 2927 Paseo: This month we are so excited to welcome back guest artists Clancy Gray and Hilary McQueen! We have loved their art gracing our Grand Room and southeast studio spaces, filling our gallery with bright and bold colors. Welcome them back during the First Friday Gallery Walk – and don't forget to peruse through our resident artists.
Picasso Cafe -- 3009 Paseo: Eating is a community experience. Like art, our restaurant is only as strong as the people who support it. We aren’t in the Paseo by accident. This place is home; filled with all walks of like-minded life that love to eat, drink and laugh the same way we do. That also goes for our vendors. We're not just local because of who owns the kitchen. We buy our fresh ingredients from local folks, too. It's our way of giving back to the same economy that keeps us going.
Planet Dorshak, 3003a Paseo: July is going to be smoking hot with this new installment of artwork, Leaning West. Pictured here are some of the originals, but I do have several archival prints available as well. Also, swing by to check out the new apparel designs including a couple tank tops to help keep you cool. You know what I mean. Can’t wait to see you all.
Soul Core, 3017 N Lee Avenue: Soul Core Wellness offers health and wellness services. Check out our website to book your appointment today.
Studio Six, 3021 Paseo: Ernesto Sanchez is our July guest artist.
Su Casa, 3016 Paseo: We are Paseo’s source for needlepoint since 2016. Additionally, enjoy the work of local artists; Claire Dabney Law and Ernesto Sanchez. There is also special pricing on the always popular kanthas.
This Land Yoga, 405 N.W. 30 Street: This Land Yoga is a welcoming space that is dedicated to your well-being. Wherever you are in your practice, we offer a variety of classes that nourish the body, mind and spirit.
Wildfire Gallery on Paseo -- 3005 N.W. 30: Our eclectic gallery is filled with some of Oklahoma's best new west artists! Paintings, glasswork, sculptures and more! Look for the turquoise door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.