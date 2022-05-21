Oklahoma City -– The Paseo Arts Association (PAA), in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, is "thrilled to announce a celebratory art exhibition displaying the work of Michi Susan."
An opening reception will be held at the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Gallery I and II.
Hors d'oeuvres and cocktails will be provided 5 to 6 p.m. during the preview, which takes places just before the reception.
RSVP is preferred, but not required.
Michi Susan was a native of Tokyo, Japan, but has called Oklahoma home for almost three decades. Soon after arriving in 1978, she became a part of the Paseo Arts District where her studio resided in the Avalon Building.
Not only was she well-known both nationally and internationally as a mixed media artist, but she strived to mentor and encourage other artists.
As dear friend Joy Reed Belt, owner of JRB Art at the Elms, states in her writing “She was an old soul, wise, a good strategist and very knowledgeable about art.”
Belt also described her as "a gift to Oklahoma."
Her characteristics and values were acknowledged at the 2007 Paseo Arts Awards where she was recognized as the first Oklahoma Artist of the Year awardee. That same year, the Paseo Arts Association also created the Michi Susan Award for “artists who help other artists” in her honor.
Michi Susan died in 2020, at the age of 95.
Join an evening to celebrate the life of Michi and the art she created and gifted to the Paseo Arts Association (PAA).
Organizers of the exhibition promise, "It will be a night honoring not only her work, but the legacy and impact she left behind."
The exhibition opening Friday, June 3 will run through June 27.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel is a proud sponsor of the Paseo Arts Festival over Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30.
https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/2022-paseo-arts-festival-set-for-memorial-day-weekend-may-28-30/article_fa76d93c-c4d4-11ec-a63b-cf59e52a4bea.html
Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between N.W. 27 & 30 Streets and Walker & Hudson.
A wide range of galleries, ten restaurants and an assortment of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.
For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
