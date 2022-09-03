The annual "Small Art Show" -- a juried exhibition hosted by the Paseo Arts Association -- will take place in the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center during the month of November.
Open to small, original work of all mediums, this show is considered by many arts fans and critics as perfect for the beginning collector. It also presents opportunities for both experienced and new or developing artists.
The Work submitted must be no larger than 15” in any direction and priced between $25 and $199.
This year's awards are: Best of Show - $150; 2 Merit Awards - $75 each.
There is a flat entry fee. The announcement from the Paseo Arts Association says: "It is the same whether you enter one, two or three pieces."
The fee is $15 for Paseo Arts Association members; and $20 for non-members.
Apply now here: https://thepaseo.wufoo.com/forms/moc0wtg0fq97gx/
This year's exhibition is juried by Behnaz Sohrabian.
Born and educated in Kermanshah, Iran, she discovered her love of art, freedom and creative expression as a small child, developed a passion for painting and began her professional art career at the age of 10.
Sohrabian has earned a B.S. in Applied Chemistry, a B.A. in Painting and a Master of Arts in Art Studies. After completing her Master’s degree she immigrated to the United States in 2010 and became a naturalized U.S.citizen in 2017.
Here are some IMPORTANT DATES for those wanting to participate:
* Monday, October 10 - Submissions due by 11 p.m.
* Saturday, October 15 - Notification of selected works via email by 5 p.m.
NEED HELP or information? Email theresa@thepaseo.org or call 405-525-2688 for assistance.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
Paseo Arts Association issues a 'Call for Entries' -- 2022 Small Art Show, entry deadline October 10 for November Show
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
