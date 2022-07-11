Beginning this month, the Paseo Arts Association will be hosting their first annual Artist Workshop Series.
Over the course of two months, four artist-based professional development sessions will be available in-person at the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (3024 Paseo Drive, Oklahoma City ZIP) taught by experienced Oklahoma artists.
Paseo Arts Association Program Manager, Theresa Hultberg, said in July 11 press release, “I am so excited to add these workshops with inventive experts to our artist opportunities at the PAA. I believe it is vital to the Oklahoma art community to provide emerging artists with hands-on education that will strengthen their creative professionalism and give them the tools they need to succeed."
The series is intended to provide helpful information, training and resources for those who are developing their portfolio, applying for funding, exhibits and more. Workshop topics include: Art Preparation, Pricing and Documentation, Branding and Marketing as an Artist, Professional Artist Basics including learning how to create a strong artist resume and portfolio.
All classes will be around two hours and include visual representations, resources, instruction and activities for the attendees. For example, one will learn how to photograph a piece of artwork in the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center’s photo studio, write an artist statement, create social media posts, etc.
Art Preparation and Exhibits is the first of the four series workshop and will be taught by Trent Lawson on July 23 between 9:00 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Lawson is an artist and Chief Preparator of the Oklahoma City Museum of Art with 11 years of experience in exhibit and art preparation. The class is $20 per person and attendees will be given resources to take home.
If interested, please visit this link to register. Email theresa@thepaseo.org for questions regarding registration, classes or payments.
Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between N.W. 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. A wide range of galleries, ten restaurants and an assortment of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.
For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.
