The opera "Don Giovvanni" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be staged 7:30 p.m. July 22 (tomorrow night) at Hudiburg Chevrolet Center in Midwest City, Oklahoma.
The production by Painted Sky Opera -- Oklahoma's professional opera company -- promises to be an evening of great music and a powerful story line, delivered by Oklahomans to Oklahomans.
Here’s what analysts of opera have had to say about Don Giovanni:
“..a brilliant combination of stark human tragedy and touching comedy, set to music of limitless genius.” - NPR
"...a triumphant retelling of the Don Juan legend capturing all the thrill of an adventure with a dash of comedy, a dose of tragedy and a challengingly dark underpinning." - The Opera 101
"From its thrilling overture to its breathtaking final scene, Don Giovanni explores issues of amorality, power, and justice that are just as relevant to today as to Mozart’s time." - The Kennedy Center
Organizers of the production encourage early arrival: "Make it an evening by joining us for food trucks, drinks, and live performances before the show starting at 5:30 p.m.”
