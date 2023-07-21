opera

Mozart's 'Don Giovanni" is described by one arts writer as 'a brilliant combination of stark human tragedy and touching comedy.' Saturday night, July 22 at Hudiburg Chevrolet Center in Midwest City. Information: 405-594-8300. 

The opera "Don Giovvanni" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be staged 7:30 p.m. July 22 (tomorrow night) at Hudiburg Chevrolet Center in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

The production by Painted Sky Opera -- Oklahoma's professional opera company -- promises to be an evening of great music and a powerful story line, delivered by Oklahomans to Oklahomans.

In Mozart's masterpiece, you will meet what Painted Sky deems "one of the most notorious villains ever to grace the stage in this darkly comical tale of revenge. Don Giovanni is used to taking what he wants, leaving heartbreak and betrayal in his wake. However, his evil deeds may have finally caught up with him. Featured in the movie Amadeus, this powerful opera has entranced audiences for almost 250 years with its colorful characters and passionate music." 
 
The show will be fully staged "in Italian with English supertitles featuring the Painted Sky Opera Orchestra."

Here’s what analysts of opera have had to say about Don Giovanni:

..a brilliant combination of stark human tragedy and touching comedy, set to music of limitless genius.” - NPR

"...a triumphant retelling of the Don Juan legend capturing all the thrill of an adventure with a dash of comedy, a dose of tragedy and a challengingly dark underpinning." - The Opera 101

"From its thrilling overture to its breathtaking final scene, Don Giovanni explores issues of amorality, power, and justice that are just as relevant to today as to Mozart’s time." - The Kennedy Center

Organizers of the production encourage early arrival: "Make it an evening by joining us for food trucks, drinks, and live performances before the show starting at 5:30 p.m.”

 
 
 

