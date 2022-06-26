OKLAHOMA CITY — A new exhibit, “Early Influencers: How Anna Overholser & Henry Ione Overholser Perry Set the Style for Oklahoma City Women, 1903–1929,” will open to the public on Friday, July 1, at the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion in Oklahoma City.
The exhibit will feature fashions and accessories worn by or inspired by Anna and Henry Ione that will be displayed on every floor of the historic home. A fashion timeline, along with archival photos of the Overholser women and other trendsetters of the period, will be seen throughout the displays.
A member preview of the exhibit will take place on the evening of Thursday, June 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. for Preservation Oklahoma and Oklahoma Historical Society members only.
The exhibit will remain open through the summer until August 31.
"We're thrilled to bring fashion back to the Overholser,” said Chantry Banks, Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion Executive Director. “Anna Overholser and Henry Ion Overholser Perry were the trendsetters of their time and many women in Oklahoma City looked to them to see what was 'next' in fashion.
“Exhibition organizer, Heather Franks, has tirelessly researched the trends of the periods represented in the exhibit and is displaying the items in creative ways,” Banks added. “We look forward to having you join us and experience what life as an 'early influencer' was like."
Constructed by Henry Overholser, referred to as the "Father of Oklahoma City," and his wife Anna, the Overholser Mansion is considered the first mansion built in Oklahoma City. David Jay Perry, the son-in-law of the Overholsers, sold the mansion and all of its belongings to the Oklahoma Historical Society in April 1972. Preservation Oklahoma has been the caretaker of this Overholser Mansion since 2003.
Preservation Oklahoma, Inc. is the state’s only private, nonprofit membership organization that is dedicated to promoting, supporting and coordinating historic preservation activities throughout the state. To learn more about Preservation Oklahoma, visit preservationok.org.
The Overholser was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 22, 1970.
The Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion is an affiliate of the Oklahoma Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma.
The Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion is located at 405 NW 15th St. in Oklahoma City. It is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information about tours and admission, call 405-525-5325 or visit overholsermansion.org.
