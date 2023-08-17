I have been feeling a strong drive to return to oil painting so I'm taking the opportunity of this trip to do as much Plein Air painting as I can manage.
The oil sketch posted with this story is from the camp in Ellis, Kansas that inspired the Prairie Reflections collection... It was intermittently raining and there was a gorgeous silvery light on everything.
As part of the plein air experience, I am working “alla prima.” Art has such a cool vocabulary – alla prima, which I think of as “in the moment,” is the practice of completing a painting, typically from life, and in one setting. As an artist, one pauses, emotionally connects with the subject, and then goes for it.
Our first official stop was White Sulphur Springs, Montana for the epic Red Ants Pants Music Festival. I can't say enough good things about the music or the mission of this festival. They work to empower young women and it shows. The War and Treaty and Marty Stuart blew me away and I was right down front hollering with all the young ladies when Tanya Tucker came on.
"Delta Dawn" anyone?!?
Editor's Note: Deborah Burian is a favorite of Pat McGuigan at The City Sentinel. He says, “I admire her work quietly, from afar, and she sends along musings on life, art and her adventures. She generously shares her works on Facebook, with comments on the context for the post.” Contact: deborah@deborahburian.com, snail mail: Deborah Burian, artist, 1214 NW Pennsylvania, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.