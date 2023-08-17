Burian

This Oil Sketch from camp in Ellis, Kansas, the inspiration for Deborah Burian's 'Prairie Reflections Collection. The piece was featured in her August 2023 email to The City Sentinel newspaper.
I am on the road again, taking a very long time to get to a family event in Canada. My mother is from Cape BretonNova Scotia but there has been some migration so VancouverBritish Columbia is our ultimate destination.

I have been feeling a strong drive to return to oil painting so I'm taking the opportunity of this trip to do as much Plein Air painting as I can manage.

The oil sketch posted with this story is from the camp in EllisKansas that inspired the Prairie Reflections collection... It was intermittently raining and there was a gorgeous silvery light on everything.

As part of the plein air experience, I am working “alla prima.” Art has such a cool vocabulary – alla prima, which I think of as “in the moment,” is the practice of completing a painting, typically from life, and in one setting. As an artist, one pauses, emotionally connects with the subject, and then goes for it.

Our first official stop was White Sulphur SpringsMontana for the epic Red Ants Pants Music Festival. I can't say enough good things about the music or the mission of this festival. They work to empower young women and it shows. The War and Treaty and Marty Stuart blew me away and I was right down front hollering with all the young ladies when Tanya Tucker came on.

"Delta Dawn" anyone?!?

Editor's Note: Deborah Burian is a favorite of Pat McGuigan at The City Sentinel. He says, “I admire her work quietly, from afar, and she sends along musings on life, art and her adventures. She generously shares her works on Facebook, with comments on the context for the post.” Contact: deborah@deborahburian.com, snail mail: Deborah Burian, artist, 1214 NW Pennsylvania, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73107.

 
 
 

