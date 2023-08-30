OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC)will host its35th annual 12×12 Art Fundraiser on Friday, September 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. The evening will bring together Oklahoma's finest artists, local food, a cash bar, and live entertainment.
Co-chaired by Jon Fisher and Trent Lawson, this year’s event, will take place at Lively Beerworks, located at 815 SW 2nd Street in Oklahoma City.
“Building upon the success of previous editions, we are committed to offering a better, and improved experience this year,” organizers said.
For this event, each participant artist creates a piece of artwork that conforms to the dimensions of 12x12”, or 12x12x12” for 3D artwork. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on these works in the online auction, with bidding starting at $200, or you can secure your favorite artwork instantly with the "Buy It Now" option, and participate in the silent auction packages to win prizes from local businesses.
Oklahoma Artist, George Oswalt describes his experience in 12x12 Art Fundraiser:
“I've participated off and on in the 12 x 12 fundraiser since the beginning many years ago where the exhibitions were in pop up spaces,” Oswalt said. “It was always exciting to see the venue and the amazing work that came in such a small format.”
Oswalt continued, “One year the 12x12 hung in the home of a major art collector alongside Blue Chip art. That excitement hasn't changed for me and I always look forward to making a new painting when asked to participate. What an opportunity for a collector to buy great art at a reasonable price and to help fund the OVAC mission.”
In addition to Lively Beerworks, this event is sponsored by The Chickasaw Nation, Southwestern Printing, Dunlap Codding, Amshot, Art Hall, Allied Arts, the Oklahoma Arts Council, Kirkpatrick Family Foundation, George Kaiser Family Foundation.
The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition’s mission is to grow and develop Oklahoma’s visual arts community through education, promotion, connection, and funding.
Ticket prices for 12x12 are $45 in advance online and $50 at the door. Children 16 and under get in free.
Ticket sales and donations go toward OVAC's mission to grow and develop Oklahoma's visual arts community through education, promotion, connection, and funding.
Visit 12x12ok.org to give online, buy tickets, and register to bid on packages to win prizes from local businesses. If special accommodations are needed to participate in the 12x12 Art Fundraiser, call Keri Smith at 405-879-2400, ex 2
